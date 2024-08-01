Donald Trump calls out Kamala Chameleon's racial shtick

Donald Trump spoke yesterday at the National Association of Black Journalists and garnered attention for two things: First, when the black female talking head from ABC opened by calling him a racist, Trump didn’t cower; instead, he went on the attack. Second, he called out the fact that Kamala Harris is a racial chameleon who trades racial identities the way other people change gender identities. This post is about that second point, which has journalists (if you’ll pardon me being a bit vulgar) peeing their pants.

VIDEO: Trump remarked, "Kamala Harris was Indian all the way. And then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person." #Trump #nabj pic.twitter.com/S5jMpn64Uv — Prince Carlton 🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) July 31, 2024

Here’s the key language:

ABC’s Rachel Scott: I just defined it, sir. Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a Black woman? Trump: Well, I can say no. I think it’s maybe a little bit different. I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly, very much. She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? She is always identified as Black. I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she went, she became a Black person.

Trump, of course, was both factually and ideologically correct. Up until it became politically useful to be black, Kamala, the child of an East Asian Indian mother and a Caribbean black father, promoted herself as Indian:

Kamala Harris family photo and one video of her embracing becoming the first Indian Senator in US history, and another of her admitting repeatedly that she’s Indian. pic.twitter.com/ZZnKPnAvAb — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) July 31, 2024

Even Kamala’s name, which is from the Sanskrit word for “lotus,” is Indian.

In the clip below, Kamala explains why she identified as Indian: It was, she said, a growing voting bloc. I’m betting, too, that she was trading on the fact that voters believe (based upon mountains of evidence) that East Asian Indians are extremely smart, hard-working people, which is what one wants in a Senator.

🚨Here is a clip of Kamala Harris identifying as Indian/ south Asian and not black!



She does not want black people to see this video. Please don’t share this because it will expose her and prove she’s only calling herself black to get votes. pic.twitter.com/gxRrd9ZrlH — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 28, 2024

Kamala abandoned her Indian identity, though, in 2019, because she (or, more likely, Willie Brown) realized that, despite serving as Obama’s Veep, race was Biden’s Achille’s heel. (E.g., his friendships with real KKK-ers, his remarks about Obama’s miraculous clean appearance and articulate speech, his saying busing would be a “jungle,” and his Corn Pop narrative.) No wonder, then, that Kamala was suddenly a poor little black girl born in Berkeley’s famously KKK-infused communities:

Joe Biden will have nightmares about this moment. pic.twitter.com/tQzfVxkTsi — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 28, 2019

When Biden had to choose a Veep, the only way he could escape his own conflicted history with blacks—issues that the media pushed to the center of the race in the year of George Floyd—was to announce in advance that race and sex, not merit, would determine his choices for Vice President and the Supreme Court. Given that there were few choices for a black female Veep (a couple of communists, Stacey Abrams, and Kamala), Kamala was a shoo-in.

For Kamala, identifying as black in 2019 and 2020 was just another skin suit for a career-long shape-shifter. When she needs to be, she identifies as a tough prosecutor, although in practice, she wasn’t; she identifies as a pro-police candidate, although she demanded their defunding; she identifies as pro-fracking, even though she wanted to ban it; she identifies as removed from responsibility from the US border fiasco, even though Biden explicitly appointed her to the job; and she disavows her racial past to trade on a different racial present.

This gets us back to Trump’s statement about Kamala’s race. As always, the hysterical outcries from the media come because, as Salena Zito famously wrote, “the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.”

The media genuinely think Trump must be lying because he knows Kamala is black and, of course, they know in their bones he’s a racist. However, Trump supporters, plus a fair number of blacks, understand exactly what Trump said: Kamala is a fake. Everything about her is calculated for effect, without regard for truth. If you peel back the layers of Kamala’s many assumed identities, only then will you find the one true black thing about her: The black hole at the center of every narcissist.

And if you don’t mind the vulgar language, here’s a bonus video from several years ago with Judge Joe Brown speaking about Kamala’s climb to the top from a prone position and her fake racial identity: