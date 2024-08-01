Weird, weird, weird! Who’s really weird?

Democrats have apparently decided that their new line of attack against Donald Trump and J.D. Vance is to call them “weird.”

Weird.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! Think of Biden alternately yelling and whispering during an address, then turning to shake hands with someone who isn’t there. Or Kamala Harris describing her love for yellow school buses and Venn diagrams, then cackling like the Joker. Conjure up the image of Sam Brinton, a non-binary Biden administration nuclear official whose hobby is stealing women’s suitcases from airport baggage claims. Or of “Admiral” “Rachel” Levine, U.S. assistant secretary for health, a man who once donned a necklace and called himself a woman. Then try to “un-conjure up” those images. I dare you. Sorry.

And what of Hillary, AOC, Nancy Pelosi — or Ilhan Omar, who (allegedly) temporarily married her brother? Or Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, et al.? “Weird”? Shall I go on?

I thought Democrats didn’t like “labels,” found them “triggering” and “hurtful.” Why are they being so mean-spirited and exclusionary?

This is simply more preposterous projection, the repulsive — but sadly effective — tactic today’s Democrats use more than any other.

After all, it’s all they’ve got.

They accuse others of doing what they are doing and being what they are. (See also Russian collusion, racists, white supremacists, authoritarians...etc., etc., etc., ad nauseam.)

In a saner world, that would be considered weird.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.