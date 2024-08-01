Don’t draw attention to the same immutable characteristics Kamala campaigned on, or you might just be sexist and racist

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and countless other Democrats have called President Trump and his supporters irredeemable, deplorable, terrorists, racists, sexists, homophobes, transphobes, xenophobes, Hitler, fascists, dictators, and the greatest existential threat to our freedom and survival, and that is all just a-okay; Democrats are uniters who want to bring the country together.

But it is supposedly repulsive and the most vile and divisive rhetoric ever spoken if Trump points out that Kamala used to play up her Indian heritage for political points before she focused on being black.

It is also not okay to say she is a DEI hire, even though Biden said he was going to pick a black woman as VP specifically for diversity purposes.

In 2016, Kamala and the media cheered that she was the “first Indian-American senator.” Now they act like Trump just pulled that comment out of thin air.

KJP says no one should ever question how someone identifies, even when they play the race card every day. One day you can identify as a man, the next minute as a woman, and no one should question it. After all, Democrats can’t seem to tell the difference between men and women anymore, while they falsely claim they are the party of science.

No one is allowed to bring up how liberal Kamala’s voting record was as a senator or what her policies are:

BREAKING: GovTrack just DELETED their 2019 page that ranked Kamala Harris as THE MOST LIBERAL of all 100 Senators



It would be a shame if we made it viral: pic.twitter.com/Pi6KvngOTh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2024

We aren’t allowed to bring up the fact that she was put in charge of the disastrous border, as the complicit media members attempt to gaslight into thinking she was never named “border czar” by Biden:

The media is claiming that Kamala Harris was NEVER Biden's border czar.



Unfortunately for the regime, we have 𝕏.



Here's the moment she got the title: pic.twitter.com/n78ovTOLA4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2024

They are even pretending that 10 million illegals coming across during Biden’s time in office is the fault of Trump and other Republicans.

Questions about Kamala’s lack of accomplishments seem to be off-limits to people posing as reporters. Her professional record is as irrelevant and uninteresting to “journalists” as the Biden family business of collecting kickbacks.

The public is also not allowed to know how Kamala crawled up the political ladder, and how corruption charges surrounding her sugar daddy Willie Brown were dropped as soon as she took office. We are supposed to believe that she is tough on crime and that no one is above the law. From The Federalist:

The Media Won’t Tell You Political Corruption Defined Kamala Harris’ Affair With Willie Brown The New York Times says it’s ‘sexist’ to question why Harris had an affair with a powerful political boss twice her age — but the facts they’re not telling you are damning. ... Once in [the DA’s] office, Harris then dropped or pled out corruption charges against friends of Willie Brown that Hallinan had been pursuing. There were a number of Brown’s friends let off the hook, but most notably this included a sweetheart plea deal for a notorious city contractor caught defrauding the city by using inferior recycled concrete in sensitive projects such as parking garages and the Bay Bridge. This compromised the structural integrity of those projects and endangered lives. But Harris dropped all the fraud charges and accepted a guilty plea on a single count involving an environmental violation. ‘Harris’ office had no explanation for why it dropped the concrete case,’ reported the Chronicle.

We were also not allowed to see how Obama moved up the political ladder, or point out his relationship to terrorist Bill Ayers or political fixer Tony Rezko.

Just remember, the media and other Democrats don’t care about facts or corruption or science. They haven’t for a long time. They only care about power!

And also remember it is Biden and other Democrats who think they are entitled to black votes no matter what they have or haven’t done.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.