A frenzied and failing MSM gives the DNC its best shot

The MSM fever worked for Joe Biden, maybe, in 2020 (Did Biden actually win? Most probably, no).

And, the MSM fever (same one) might have worked for Hillary in 2016, had she not been—and still is, an essentially unlikeable liar, so patently in on the take for moi, as highlighted by serial past and ever-present Clinton scandals.

However, the MSM will not work for Kamala. The MSM are breathing fire from the nostrils about this race, but it’s just repetitive, boring overkill—from their earnest, “serious” shows to their marketing campaigns across social media, Kamala is seen everywhere looking “lovely” (or not so) and smiling (or not) and the picture is cloying, artificial (AI), inchoate, and very demonstrably rigged.

The entire DNC 2024 campaign process, from start to finish, has embraced the predictably false polling stats (as false as those Biden stats for unemployment, and see today’s Part D Medicare timely, temporary bailout), which allows us to see, finally, the Wizardess of Oddness as she cackles behind the media’s curtain, the latest, inglorious revelation of the vacuous moral crash of the Democrat party. Better late than never.

And yea, the DNC is coming up next week and the pace will be hectic and confused and “protested” by the predictably unschooled, orchestrated Hamas zealots. Here is a worry for all of the Democrats now: the RNC nominating event in July was a thing of real beauty. It was an admitted and unusual success for the Republican Party. Even Reagan’s son was astonished.

How to counter the July events? The DNC will, naturally, opt for the uber-fake, with the usual suspects (Clinton, Obama, Biden) lined up, as if vertically prepping for their own horizontal funerals, for the big supportive photo-op.

Yet, here’s what’s working against the Dem scions (phony photo-ops and tiresome, Trump rage and real envy included).

The DNC’s primary and also its “nominating” processes were—as was the post-July 13 summary treatment of Biden—certainly out of order, and likely in many aspects, illegal.

And then, there was the attempted Trump assassination, which-need-not-be-spoken-of next week.

And then, enter stage Far Left: The ludicrous “presidential” duo, the crazy dumb brownish woman propped up by a vainglorious, spendthrift, pro-CCP grayish man, bringing fake “joy” and “moderacy” and pretending to “care.” In direct challenge to this awkward, bifurcated mirage, the “candidates” have way-problematic records to explain. Just stay mum? The only magic in Chicago will be AI.

Diversity’s manifest, all-embracing, and critical failures—which the Dems still wildly advocate for through a parade of DEI individuals—has killed the Democrats’ 2024 campaign. What, exactly, can the MSM do now, but just ignore everything surrounding Biden’s “work” and continue to shriek at the ghosts of liberal ideas?

There is so much at stake, or so the MSM hollers at us—but it is only their own sorry “journalistic” careers that are “at stake” (but we know these careers to be already dead in the water). Lying and cheating and fakery and ignorance are not happy markers for longish careers in politics and/or journalism. All of the Democrat talking points (let’s see, racism, sexism, genderism, climate-ism, fascism, yada yada yada) are so many delusional mini-juggernauts, one wishes to never deal with them again. In the real world, the Democrats’ look is so déclassé that Obama/Biden Inc. is now rushing to scoop up Trump’s ideas (“no tax on tips,” cost of living talk, and other policies) just to save face next week.

Spokespersons for the MSM/Democrats are ridiculing the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, but that won’t take, either. July 13 has made a terrible impact on the American retina and that’s not to be erased.

An overriding problem of vanished credibility is one that the MSM now owns, entirely. It is the identical problem the Democrats now have that is paring away at their base, one voting demographic after another: Latinos, younger voters down to the age of 18, labor unions, and even long term Democrat billionaire heavyweights are segueing to Trump. Life happens.

In contrast, the MSM has scripted itself to death. The DNC is too late for a good fix. The piper’s song is now being popularly heard as undiluted B.S. in all truly relevant areas: food, energy, water, health, safety, the economy, deficits, defense, infrastructure, immigration, taxes, schools, you name it.

Don’t be fooled by the MSM: Biden/Obama Inc. now has its nasty brand slapped down tight and hard on the backs of regular Americans, and no amount of last minute Kamalacrat policy reversals/inventions, or massive immigrant vote trickery, or massive MSM interference, will succor the daily pain of the majority of Americans. Accordingly, the MSM has been polling down and thinning its ranks. The Democrat party comes next.

