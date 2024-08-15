New details emerge about Kamala’s staged ‘VP pick’ phone call with Tim Walz

New details have emerged about Kamala’s “VP pick” phone call with Tim Walz, and unsurprisingly, things are even cringier than what we originally saw—a highly staged and scripted exchange, with Walz playing the Midwestern moderate part in full costume (camo hat and casual clothing), as if there weren’t a high-dollar film crew in his modest sun room— apparently, Walz didn’t answer the first time Harris called.

Here’s the new update in the saga, released yesterday on X, disseminated by Yashar Ali:

One little video clip shows how unbeholden to the people Kamala Harris and Tim Walz really are, and I say that for three reasons:

First, I find it hard to actually even believe this narrative is true, because if he’s got a camera crew in the house to film his reaction to Kamala’s call and requests, then he probably would have had his phone nearby, but nonetheless, that’s the least of my concerns—this whole charade is a rigged and orchestrated performance built on lies, so it’s par for the course.

Secondly, this man is claiming that he didn’t answer the phone because he didn’t recognize the number—and he wants to be vice-president? Being unreachable, or screening calls so you only answer your phone when you know the person on the other end of the line is a friendly agent, isn’t exactly how someone “serves” in public office well.

And thirdly, I find social media content like this, put out by the Harris-Walz campaign and spread by Democrat operatives in the media—Ali was a high-profile member of Hillary Clinton’s fundraising team, and a powerful “aide” to Gavin Newsom—extremely detestable. It’s a cheap and fraudulent way to suggest that Kamala and Walz are in front of media cameras and not hiding away in the basement refusing interviews, which is exactly what they’re doing. The Democrats can put out fluff like this in lieu of actually participating in hard-hitting interviews, and few Democrat voters will bat an eye.

In fact, Scott Adams even noted how effective Kamala’s “from the basement” campaign really is, noting that by refusing essentially any and all media interactions—this woman still hasn’t participated in a real interview answering real questions and it’s been around three weeks that she’s been the nominee—the machine will prop her up, hide her idiocy and radical leftism, giving her the best chance she’s got at taking the White House.

All seems a bit criminal for a “free and fair democracy” doesn’t it?

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.