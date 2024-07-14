Thoughts on the Trump attack, and the Israel attack

We are publishing continuously today. To see more blog entries, please click here.

As of this writing the Secret Service has confirmed that a possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has resulted in an injury to him, a killing of an attendee to the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the injuring of two others.

What has happened to our country and the world? After three and one-half years of abysmal leadership in Washington, D.C., why should we expect anything else?

The protective detail of the Secret Service acted admirably, but it was not a flawless operation as the outer perimeter of the event was not adequately patrolled and secured.

This is a failure and must be examined. Clearly, sharpshooter agents did neutralize the shooter, but it is now reported that bystanders noticed the person on an elevated location (likely a rooftop of a business) with a gun and told police before the attack began, warnings that were apparently ignored.

In time, we will find out whether this is true, but for now the investigation must begin. One cannot help but question the quality of the Secret Service leadership and detail leadership. But then this is one more mediocrity of the Biden administration.

Donald Trump’s instincts were to thank the Secret Service and express concern for those killed and injured at his rally. As the protective detail was ushering Trump off the stage, he let the crowd know he was O.K., and encouraged them.

The man demonstrated determination and strength that our nation needs in a leader. Trump had the presence of mind to get down once he felt the bullet hit his ear. The bullet moves faster than the sound so time is essential as the next bullets would come quickly.

For those unaware of the amazingly close call in this shooting, a few inches to the left and a temporal shot would have killed Donald Trump.

Now it is clear that Robert Kennedy, Jr. deserves and needs Secret Service protection.

He hasn't gotten any, not even as the customary 120-day-window ahead of the election came and went. This is another disgrace of President Biden who denied this protection, to Kennedy. Reports are that a white male was the shooter. As of this time it is reported that he had no identification on his person. We do not know how he got the gun or whether he had help.

But we know that leftist rhetoric has been a problem. The unacceptable and reckless statements of anti-Trump people that he is an existential threat to democracy, a Nazi, and Hitler must be stopped. It reminds one of the attacks upon other Republicans including Ronald Reagan, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Gerald Ford. In those cases, the shooter was not a right-wing crazy, but otherwise. The rhetoric of Joe Biden, his minions, and the press has stoked this fire.

I attended a rally in 2020 in Scranton, PA where thousands joined. Security then was tight and I could see sharpshooters on all the roofs at the airport. It is unimaginable that a building about 400 feet from the stage was not cleared. The advance detail did not sweep the area adequately. Donald Trump has weathered attacks by the intelligence community, the press, phony prosecutions, and now bullets. He should be victorious in the 2024 elections as vindication. Trump told the crowd to keep fighting and so we must.

Throughout the reporting the many different agencies and news personnel have expressed concern and regret for this attack.

We can only hope that the hosts of The View will be so gracious.

But at the same time, reporting about the Israeli attack this morning concerning the targeting of Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif and a second Hamas commander, Rafa Salama, has been nuanced against the IDF, by claiming that many civilians (over 70) were killed. Our press and administration have taken sides which corresponds to the wishes of Hamas.

Israel has been under pressure to stop the war against Hamas, but they must finish the job. At the same time the war between Ukraine and Russia continues because our administration does not let the Ukrainian military use their weapons to eliminate the Russian bases. Are there persons benefiting from the continued war in Europe?

Finally, why has there been no significant presser to explain the situation in Butler? The New York Post reported that Trump officials requested more Secret Service protective resources, but were denied those resources.

This is a real worry that our government is run by such mediocrities. Can anyone doubt this after the Afghanistan withdrawal, the misstatements about Ukraine prior the war, the failing economy, the encouragement of illegal aliens to cross our borders, and the misuse of our judicial system.

Those undecided voters must recognize these deficiencies and cast their votes accordingly.

Image: Screen shot from CSPAN video, via YouTube