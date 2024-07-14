Trump is shot; resilient and courageous. And America?

We are publishing continuously today. To see more blog entries, please click here.

The shots heard ‘round the world were fired from a spot in Butler, Pennsylvania—a small town in the formerly United States of America.

Needless to say, it is not a good look for the increasingly banana-esque republic, but those who churn with hatred of Donald Trump care only about stopping the man … one way or another. It was only a matter of time before this. Or worse.

Trump’s Reagan-esque reaction to being shot, blood on his face, fist in the air, jaw set, make for a remarkable and stirring picture.

This may well make it even harder for his political opponents/enemies to defeat him in the upcoming election, even with massive fraud and cheating.

But, in their minds, they must. No matter what. They believe they have no choice. Some in the government, the vast Deep State, and the intelligence agencies will simply not allow him to win. They have shown that time and time again. And they will be abetted — or at least not impeded — by a few RINOs, assorted other never-Trumpers, the ghastily named “Lincoln Project” organization, etc. And, of course, the Fourth Estate. All cheered on by Late Night talk show hosts, teachers’ union heads, Hollywood faux people, and anti-social media giants, among others.

Never has more malignant animus been aligned and directed towards one man. This was symbolic of both that animus and Trump’s astounding resiliency.

In 2017, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated of Trump daring to challenge the spurious allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election: “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Though this shooter may well have been acting without direction or help, this is potentially one of those ways.

It makes me sick even to say this, but I believe this act makes it even more likely that there will be another assassination attempt, simply because, as previously mentioned, Trump may now be even harder to defeat at the polls. After all, the preposterous attempts to set him up, smear him -- and even imprison him -- have not worked out thus far.

And, as I and others have repeatedly noted on this forum, all today’s Democrats/socialists/leftists care about is power. Period. And they will do anything to attain, keep, and enhance it. Anything.

Again, I am not implying that this attempt to assassinate Trump had anything to do with any government entity, but remember that Democrats proposed a bill aimed at removing Trump’s Secret Service protection if he were to become a “convicted felon.” Remember, too, the Biden administration repeatedly denied RFK, Jr.’s request for a Secret Service protection detail, despite his uncle and his father being famously assassinated.

Democrats and their media have incessantly blamed even mildly aggressive rhetoric from MAGA types for any number of violent crimes. In fact, they blamed Trump himself for Jan. 6, even though he asked those listening to him to proceed “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol to protest. Might their unending attacks on Trump, including frequently likening him to Hitler, possibly spur on the unhinged to take actions such as this?

Predictably, those in the Mainstream Media continued to mislead the American people they, too, are supposed to serve.

There was this online headline from the Enemy of the People’s CNN: “Trump speech interrupted by Secret Service.” What, were they talking over Trump? Those rude agents! Stupefying!

A usatoday.com headline read: “Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service after popping sounds ring out at his rally.” Popping sounds? Maybe bubble wrap? Jiffy Pop?

Newsweek proclaimed: “MAGA Responds With Outrage After Donald Trump Injured at Pennsylvania Rally.” Did Trump stub his toe? Trip over a sandbag à la Biden? In any case, those darn MAGA types are quickly prone to violence, right?

Trump, bloody but unbowed, fist in the air trying to rally the rally-goers, is an image for the ages. And a metaphor for today’s America.

Let’s hope and pray that both Trump and America prevail.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video