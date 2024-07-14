Leftists make the ludicrous assertion that the shooter was a Republican *UPDATE*

We are publishing continuously today. To see more blog entries, please click here.

Democrats are very excited now that we know who the shooter was (although I won’t use his name to deny him the fame he obviously sought). This excitement is because he was...wait for it...a registered Republican! However, if you’ve paid any attention at all to the way in which Democrats have tried to game the 2024 Republican primaries, you’ll understand that the man’s political registration was meaningless. What’s meaningful is his words and how he spent his money.

Harry Sisson, a very strange young man with a weird Biden fetish, was out in front with the news that a Republican was the one who tried to kill Trump:

The Trump shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was a registered Republican and voted in the 2022 midterms. Anyone who claimed this was a “crazy liberal” may want to delete their posts. Always wait for confirmation. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 14, 2024

He wasn’t the only one:

So!

It wasn’t a democrat.

It wasn’t an illegal immigrant.

It wasn’t an LGBTQ person.

It wasn’t an African American.

It wasn’t anyone he said is poisoning the blood of Americans.

He was white young and a registered republican. — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) July 14, 2024

So 20 year Thomas Matthew Crooks, registered Republican, has been identified as the shooter.



Let’s roll some tweets back before they get deleted pic.twitter.com/9fm43clVti — colorfullstory (@colorfullstory) July 14, 2024

*****

UPDATE: This is a hoax:

There’s just one problem with this narrative about an intra-party assassination attempt, and that’s the shooter’s own words:

The Left is saying that the #shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks is a Registered Republican.



This video of his says otherwise…. pic.twitter.com/f4bUH6ub2e — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) July 14, 2024

My name is Thomas Matthew Crooks. I hate Republicans, I hate Trump, and guess what—you got the wrong guy.

Yes, it’s a deeply weird video, and that last cryptic phrase means that it would be helpful to know when he recorded it (i.e., two months ago or yesterday). However, the shooter’s leftist values seem pretty clear.

*****

On the day of Biden’s inauguration, the shooter donated $15 to ActBlue, the biggest Democrat/leftist PAC:

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania as the person who shot former President Donald Trump during an assassination attempt.



FEC records show that a Thomas Crooks donated to a far-left effort through Act Blue on the day that President Joe… pic.twitter.com/d6tHkeRV7G — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2024

Again, that’s not the act of an actual Republican.

In the absence of more information, the best guess as to why the shooter registered as a Republican is that he intended to vote in the Republican primary. After all, Democrats didn’t have to vote in their own primary because the party made sure that Joe Biden was the chosen one. With that out of the way, the party faithful were told to go forth and mess with Republicans’ ability to pick their preferred presidential candidate:

New York Times: “Democrats Are Meddling in Republican Primaries”

AP: “Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks”

Indiana Capital Chronicle: “New billboards urge Indiana Democrats to take Republican ballots in May primary”

In states with open primaries, Democrats could simply elect to vote in the Republican primary. Indeed, in her home state of South Carolina, Nikki Haley targeted Democrats to block true Republicans from choosing their candidate.

However, Pennsylvania, where the shooter lived and registered to vote, is a closed primary state. If you want to vote in a party primary, you must register with that party. And that’s almost certainly what the shooter did.

So there’s a 99.99% certainty that the shooter was not a Republican. He was, instead, a Democrat who tried to game the system during the primaries and, when that failed, opted for assassination.

There is one question I have about the shooter, though, and I wonder if we’ll ever get an answer: Was he on psychotropic drugs? Countless articles have been written over the years pointing out that, when it comes to high-profile killers, they almost invariably have troubled histories that involved treatments with SSRIs.

UPDATE: Word is emerging that Crooks was the weird, bullied kid at school. I always told my kids that the best way to avoid gun violence was to be kind to the odd kids:

According to NBC Washington, Thomas Matthew Crooks was frequently bullied for things like wearing a mask when in high school.



This is former classmate Jason Kohler. Everything about his demeanor and speech patterns are bizarre and off to me, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/mpIZ9UvD98 — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) July 14, 2024

