To protect Joe and endanger his opponents

Obama, the Clintons, Bill Maher, Jon Stewart, and the rest of us are beginning to find out that getting Biden out of the White House is more difficult than getting him in. Joe’s comment, “No one f$^ks with a Biden” may be the most memorable line of his miserable presidency.

The idealists among us believe that the most important job of any president is to protect and defend the United States of America. Democrats seem to believe that the most important job of a president is to protect their hold on that office. President Biden, as his famous quote declares, is all about protecting himself and his family’s How To Get Rich In Politics enterprise.

Biden has surrounded himself with people skilled at protecting him. Attorney General Merrick Garland has kept wayward son Hunter Biden out of jail so far, and that is noteworthy, given his love of vice. Members of his National Security team will say and write anything to protect Biden. There are no depths too low for his press secretary as she mangles words and logic in Joe’s defense.

Joe is generous in providing protection for himself. However, this does not extend to his opponents. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been asking for Secret Service protection for months in his third-party bid for the presidency. This is understandable since his uncle, JFK, and his father, RFK, were both gunned down by assassins.

When the Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision, Senate Majority Leader Schumer all but invited wannabe assassins to come to D.C. and shoot justices responsible for that result. Although there is a federal law requiring protection for all the justices, Attorney General Garland has allowed violent protestors to make threats to them outside of their homes. Behind the safety of his security detail, Joe Biden did nothing to discourage these violent assemblies.

Yesterday, former President Trump barely escaped assassination as he was campaigning in western Pennsylvania. Much has been said and will be said about this terrible event, but according to eyewitness Greg Smith, Biden’s Secret Service did a less-than-thorough job of securing the site. Smith says he saw the killer and would-be-assassin “bear crawling” with a rifle on the roof of a nearby building. He further says that he alerted the police and the Secret Service of the shooter’s alarming behavior.

Biden and his party have done all they can to derail former President Trump. Today is July 14, 2024, and the election is three and a half months away. Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service Agent, now a radio host has warned his listeners that attempts on Trump’s life would come. His prophetic words add to the national disaster that we call “Biden.”

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.