'Scvmlord made me do it'? Screen shots from the strange social media world of Thomas Matthew Crooks
While seeking evidence last night of the motivations and ideology of President Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, I came across his Instagram page.
It has now been deleted (of course!), but I took a screen shot, which is presented below the next few paragraphs. Aside from his identifying himself as an “Anti-fascist” (Antifa sympathies), his introduction page included this odd statement:
It says: “@skvmlord made me do it.”
Well, I did a web search and found little relating to “skvmlord” — that is, aside from this X account for it.
Here is what’s weird, too: At 8:22pm on Saturday, a couple of hours after the assassination attempt, @skvmlord tweeted the following:
"You can’t send an Antifa p***y to do the CIA’s job."
Here’s a screen shot of Crooks’ Instagram page:
And here’s a screen shot of @skvmlord’s Saturday tweet:
(Note that I posted this information on social media during Sunday morning’s wee hours.)
Skvmlord also has an Instagram page, here.
Though @skvmlord’s accounts are still active, I’ll present screen shots of them (below) just in case they go the way of the dodo. Note that X respondents, reacting to his tweet, have been telling him he should expect a “knock” on his door from the authorities.
Note also that @skvmlord has a penchant for posing with firearms and that he writes in his X bio, “DO BAD S**T.”
To be clear, I’m not implying that @skvmlord was complicit in Saturday’s assassination attempt in any way; I’ve no idea and only mention the above because it’s fairly bizarre.
What’s more, @skvmlord is apparently reveling in the attention he’s getting and posted the following tweet Sunday afternoon:
“POV: Thousands of internet detective R3TARDS have been fooled again by my followers (I was also the Idaho murderers accomplice & Maxwell Azzarello’s inspiration).”
The above is accompanied, too, by a video in which he’s laughing about the whole affair.
In addition, @skvmlord posted about how he was contacted by journalist Michael Shellenberger and a Los Angeles Times reporter, and finds that a hoot as well. He’s obviously a very childish individual with a perhaps woefully empty life.
The bottom line, however, is that unless Crooks was referring to a different @skvmlord (exceedingly unlikely), he had knowledge of this man. For whatever reason, too, Crooks cited him as his inspiration for something.
So was Crooks at least partially motivated by @skvmlord’s content? Did the two interact? If so, did @skvmlord encourage Crooks to “do bad s**t”? Or does @skvmlord simply find elaborate ways to “punk” people?
Make of it what you will.
