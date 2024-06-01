The new Mandela effect… or maybe the Martha Stewart effect?

A Manhattan jury handed President Trump the black vote on Thursday. All he has to do to keep it is not become a jailhouse snitch.

Orange really is the new black, just ask Martha Stewart. Her street cred shot through the roof after she did her time. Suddenly she was flanked by Snoop Dogg and co-hosting a show with him.

Jail time is a badge of honor amongst the people who are streetwise. Doing time means you are “stand up” and didn’t cut a deal with the DA to turn in your friends for immunity.

Anyone who has been to prison commands respect automatically from the more legally impacted (Illinois’s wording, not mine) communities. Jeezy, DMX, 50 Cent; jail only enhanced their popularity.

Black America roots for an underdog who’s being prosecuted by “the man,” even if that person was the man at one point. They didn’t really think OJ was innocent, they just wanted him to be “not guilty”…regardless of “justice.”

OJ’s acquittal was really just part of the Rodney King reparations package. It didn’t matter whether or not he did it, he didn’t do it.

It was payback for all the times an innocent black man got railroaded. For the times whitey killed his wife, and framed the gardener. For the times white men broke a black man out of jail so they could take matters into their own hands.

My title choice has less to do with CERN (and any universes we may have been transported to), and more to do with the fact that ”the man“ jailed Nelson Mandela…and he became president anyway.

The Democrats just martyred Donald Trump in a very modern way.

It didn’t work out for those who wanted to destroy an American institution when they did it to Martha Stewart, it didn’t work out for Marcia Clark in that respect either…it won’t work out now.

The conviction of Donald Trump is going to backfire spectacularly. Unless they rig the election.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.