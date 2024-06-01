Crashing a pier and America's credibility

On May 26, AT posted A pier to nowhere, a then up-to-date account of Biden’s handler’s attempt to force our military to build a pier to supply Hamas, our intractable enemy not at all shy about its goal of murdering every Jew and American, barbaric, terrorist savages who even now hold American hostages—if any remain alive.

Having “completed” the pier, ostensibly without a single American boot touching the beach as Joe Biden promised, virtually every scrap of “humanitarian relief” was hijacked, surely by Hamas as that’s their standard operating procedure. That and using their own people as human shields.

Graphic: X Screenshot

So to review, the pier has been mortared by Hamas, at least three American service members—that the Administration is willing to admit—have been injured, one critically—though supposedly not due to combat—the aid has been hijacked, and American prestige and deterrence have suffered another, possibly fatal, blow. In other words, nothing has been accomplished, and at the cost of $320+ million, though the true cost is surely far, far greater.

And now, Mother Nature has taken a hand, beaching four boats used to construct and maintain the pier, and breaking up and grounding the pier. Who could have imagined that kind of thing could happen in an ocean during a hot war?

Graphic: X Screenshot

The Pentagon said Tuesday that U.S. soldiers had been stuck on three Army boats beached in Gaza over the weekend after high seas and a storm broke apart an aid pier the service built to deliver food to starving Palestinians.

Translation: sitting ducks for Hamas terrorists.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that the soldiers had been evacuated from the boats by Tuesday after the vessels broke free from their moorings on Saturday, though it was not immediately clear how long the troops were stuck on the shore. The update immediately followed earlier information released by the Pentagon that the soldiers were still aboard the grounded boats. Along with the beachings of the Army boats, the storm also battered and broke apart the aid pier -- a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS, operation by the Army -- leaving the future of the key U.S. humanitarian effort uncertain.

Sections of the pier were so badly damaged they had to be floated to Israel to be repaired. Hopefully our Israeli allies will take their time. After all, they’re busy fighting a war for survival, a war Joe Biden’s handlers are determined Hamas win. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh tried to put lipstick on this nautical pig:

"So, hopefully, when we are able to re-anchor the pier back in, you'll be able to see that aid flow off in a pretty steady stream," she added.

Right into Hamas’ arms and terror tunnels.

But is Biden’s stated desire to protect Palestinian civilians, people who support Hamas by 80+% margins and help hold hostages, the real reason for spending hundreds of millions America doesn’t have to the advantage of our enemy? The invaluable Carolyn Glick has a clear-eyed understanding of his actual motivations:

Graphic: X Screenshot

That our troops haven’t been attacked and killed—to our knowledge—is surely because the Israeli military has diverted troops from combat to protect them. Keeping Israel from destroying Hamas is one of Biden’s primary goals. Hampering Israel in any way possible, even if it costs us millions we don’t have and puts American lives at risk is classic Democrat foreign policy.

Obviously, our Afghanistan withdrawal debacle wasn’t enough for Biden’s handlers. More, and worse, was required to completely destroy America’s deterrence and foreign policy effectiveness. Even a never-ending attempt to resurrect the dead, mummified and entombed Iran Nuclear Deal wasn’t sufficient evidence of Democrat stupidity, arrogance and incompetence. It doesn’t matter how often—daily--our Islamist enemies tell us they intend to kill every Jew and American. The more, and more fervently, they do it, the more desperate our current rulers are to think they don’t really mean it, and if we give them more of whatever they want, including billions in cash on pallets in the manner of cartel drug payoffs, they’ll like us. Not behave like civilized people, just pretend to like Democrats.

It should always be remembered Democrats believe merely talking with one’s enemies—making photo ops—is the height of diplomatic accomplishment. Obtaining anything of value for our allies or America is the epitome of bad diplomatic form. And now our diplomats must be ecstatic. They can beg: “we’re repairing your pier, so please be patient and don’t kill us until we get it set up again so we can send ton after ton out for you to hijack.”

That’ll show ‘em.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.