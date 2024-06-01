Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may well mop up the mess on the floors in November

I voted for Trump against the Hill-da-beast. I hope he wins again—if he is still willing and able after they get done with him. However, from the moment RFK Jr. announced his run for the presidency, I had an old D.C. political observer’s hunch: Bobbie Jr. may win.

Why? Here are my reasons:

He is Ethel Kennedy’s son.

Why do I choose Ethel over the more famous in her family? Because Ethel is mentor and mother to Bobbie Jr. Ethel is a matriarch par excellence, a woman of amazing resilience and faith. Now, it’s true that she is a devout Catholic and her son Bobbie is clearly not—he wants to codify abortion federally. However, Bobbie grew up with political tragedy and knows the political ropes, and D.C., very well. He has huge wealth, both familial and associated. (The fact that his family has been vocal against his candidacy is not a negative. Not many would have the “Kennedy Family” back en masse—-we’re done with Camelot and Jackie.)

He supports Israel, out loud.

Let’s not overlook this. The Hamas crowd is making a big noise, and Biden is clearly pro-Hamas. RFK Jr., who receives not much press—we know why—is the most outspoken “candidate” regarding Israel. Most American voters, by huge margins, are not in fact either Jewish or of Arab heritage. Most are still, if not effectively, Christian. Most are patriots who see the toying with our most important ally, Israel, as, at the least, problematic.

RFK Jr. has karma on his side. Two political deaths in his famous family. He’s not exactly a child of the sixties (born a little late for that), but he definitely experienced them. The children of the sixties are watching him. They want to come full circle, maybe, and inaugurate a new liberalism in their country before they die. RFK Jr. is the only candidate who called out COVID, knowledgeably, at the time. This item is tremendously important, as it is a positive, wise contrast, for far different moral reasons, to both Biden (bad reasons) and Trump (good reasons). RFK Jr. plays well, personally, on camera. He is relaxed, generally, knows his subjects, is athletic and strong, and does not seem like the Man on the Moon to young(ish) voters. It’s hard to believe that after the “guilty” on 34 counts verdict, “they” will allow Trump to win. If they can rig a sham trial of a former president, they can rig an election. Biden has denied, with his characteristic venom, multiple times, giving RFK Jr. security detail during the current tumult. Biden’s failing on this, among so very very many fails, is his own loss. Sad, huh? Oh well, maybe El Presidento will have time to indict Bobbie for something before the conventions.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.