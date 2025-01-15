Why not bring the world under America’s constitutional umbrella?

Donald Trump talks about annexing Canada, doing a deal with Greenland, and reasserting US rights in Panama, all to the hilarity of the mainstream media.

“Will you rule out sanctions or military action?” they ask. “I won’t rule out anything,” he replies.

Shock. Horror. Their takeaway: Trump lies. See, he will start wars.

This is all part of the panoply of political theatre that is currently playing in America.

However, let’s take seriously Trump’s focus on Canada, Greenland, and Panama. First, the obvious points:

1. America wouldn’t want wimpy Canada until it proves it isn’t a clone of California and has no debt.

2. Greenland can make a choice, and Denmark will probably cooperate...for a fee.

3. Panama is just the reversal of a very bad Democrat decision. There are likely a lot of those coming over the next four years.

4. The Gulf of America? Why not?

But let’s go further. Imagine a map of the world and ask yourself which nations might like to become part of “Greater America,” the Land of the Free. Then, look at the same map and ask yourself which nations America might want under its umbrella. The latter is not a NATO-friendly list.

But how about those in the first category, the ones who might want to join us? Which could earn the right to become an American state or protectorate, or any of the myriad structural entities fit the bill? So, here are some ideas to play around with:

America should offer to the world the chance to be part of America—part of the winning team—but its not an easy membership. The countries would have to adopt the American Bill of Rights and the United States Constitution as the starting point.

There would be other criteria: No or negligible debt, Judeo-Christian sensibilities, probably English speaking (or willing to make it the second language), accepting the US Dollar, and withdrawing from the UN, WHO, EU, and all corrupt world organizations. (The U.S. should do all of these things, too.)

A nation would apply for US constitutional status, and the American people would decide. No lobbyists or backroom deals. It would all be out in the open. The status “awaiting approval” would give the country security and American protection during the process. That is, threats to these nations would be dealt with harshly by America, not necessarily militarily, but not something anyone would want to try.

The result would be no NATO or United Nations. Instead, just a group of like-minded nations under the same constitutional philosophy. Some might be states, but most will be like the original concept of the British Commonwealth—independent nations with similar goals working together and giving each other preferred status in everything.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if, 250 years after 1776, there developed a Commonwealth of America, even as Britain sinks under the oceans that made it great for all those centuries? The baton passes.