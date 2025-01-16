« Why not bring the world under America’s constitutional umbrella? | LA fires become breeding ground for ‘climate change’ propaganda »
January 16, 2025
Pete meets preachy females
Was James Carville watching the hearings? I hope that he was because we saw "the preachy females" in full force.
In the end, it did not work because the lady senators were obnoxious.
This is from Philip Wegmann:
A decade of live television sharpened Pete Hegseth so much so that even Senate Democrats acknowledged his ability to mobilize the talking point during a confirmation hearing before the Armed Services Committee, marking another battle in an ongoing culture war.Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he would back Hegseth to be the next “spokesperson for the Pentagon,” assuring President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, “I don’t dispute your communication skills.” Later, not halfway through the hearing, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono felt compelled to remind the quick-witted nominee, “You are no longer on Fox and Friends.”
Yes, Mazie, preacher-in-chief. What are they putting in the pineapples in Hawaii?
To paraphrase Scoff Jennings, the only reason to watch a few minutes of CNN these days, he said that Pete kicked butt. He did in large part because the Democrats gave him a pair of boots to kick them with.
First, there was all of the outcry about women in combat. Once again, they missed the point. It's not about civil rights but having soldiers that can fight a war. Women do serve honorably in the armed forces but their biological differences do limit their roles. By the way, where is this public outcry calling for women to serve in combat? Did I miss an issue?
Second, there was a lot of talk about infidelity from the people who once told us that personal behavior did not matter because the Clinton economy was strong. Who cares about infidelity if the stock market is booming or so they told us once upon a time?
The good news is that he will be Secretary of Defense. They came, preached and went home without the scalp.
Did you watch it Mr. Carville? This is exactly what you were talking about.
P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Screen shot from Associated Press video, via shareable YouTube