Pete meets preachy females

Was James Carville watching the hearings? I hope that he was because we saw "the preachy females" in full force.

In the end, it did not work because the lady senators were obnoxious.

This is from Philip Wegmann:

A decade of live television sharpened Pete Hegseth so much so that even Senate Democrats acknowledged his ability to mobilize the talking point during a confirmation hearing before the Armed Services Committee, marking another battle in an ongoing culture war. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he would back Hegseth to be the next “spokesperson for the Pentagon,” assuring President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, “I don’t dispute your communication skills.” Later, not halfway through the hearing, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono felt compelled to remind the quick-witted nominee, “You are no longer on Fox and Friends.”