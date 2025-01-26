Where is the 'independence' in the Washington swamp?

The media and other Democrats are having a collective cow because supposedly independent inspectors general have been canned.

President Donald Trump fired over a dozen inspectors general across federal agencies late Friday night, one of the fired officials confirmed to USA TODAY. As many as 17 were let go without notice by email, despite federal law requiring 30 days notice to Congress to remove an inspector general. The inspectors general are independent watchdogs within agencies who investigate and disclose waste, fraud and abuse.

Where is the independence in D.C?

Here are some of the agencies in D.C. that are supposedly independent.

Start with the FCC, FEC, SEC, FDIC, NLRB, IRS, Justice Department, SBA, FBI, CFPB, EPA, Federal Reserve, EEOC, etc.

These agencies are all supposedly independent, yet they all fell in line on DEI, and climate change and anything else. They did exactly what they were told.

The purpose of an I.G.'s office is good. They are supposed to be independent and root out waste, abuse, and fraud.

So where are the results?

I see none. There is massive fraud, waste, and abuse throughout government but where are the reports of what the I.G.s have achieved? I see none. Federal spending has gone up from $4.4 trillion in fiscal 2019 to around $7 trillion today. It's up over 50% in five years, so where are the reports from the I.G.s on waste?

The reason the Founding Fathers gave the media such power in the First Amendment was to hold the powerful to account. It was good.

They would be turning over in their graves today if they could see what is happening. They are as useful to America as the I.G.s have been.

How did we get to the point where so few supposed journalists did the job they are supposed to do?

How did we get to a point where few cared about all the women that Bill and Hillary mentally and physically abused, even as they insisted all women should be believed?

How did the media decide to spread the lies about Obamacare that it has made health care more affordable?

Why do they spread the lie that Trump's tax rate cuts cost trillions when revenues have risen trillions?

Why do they support Dr. Anthony Fauci no matter how many lies he has told and how many lives and businesses he has destroyed?

Why do they support lawless sanctuary cities and states and why did they look the other way for years as Biden had an open border?

Why did they seek to destroy border guards with the lie that they were whipping illegals?

Why do they allow the public to believe the lies that are told about what Trump said in Charlottesville?

Why do they lie that enforcing immigration laws is racist?

Why did they allow a white cop to be destroyed with the "hands up don't shoot" lie?

Why did they participate in seeking to destroy white teenagers just because they supported Trump?

Why do they lie that requiring photo I.D.s to vote is racist?

Why do they support politicians like Hillary and Biden no matter how many crimes they committed?

Why did they spread the lies that Trump colluded with Russia for years and support investigations despite no evidence?

Why do they support green pushers and spread the lie that the science is settled despite no evidence that it is true?

Why did the media intentionally bury the true story about Hunter's laptop? They have known how corrupt the Biden family is for years, so why did they work so hard to get him elected?

Why do most journalists pretend that the Justice Department, FBI, CIA, and other federal departments don't operate with a tremendous bias?

Why did the media go all in to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh in his nomination to the Supreme Court with no evidence?

Why did they work so hard to destroy Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth based on anonymous sources instead of evidence?

Why do they work so hard to destroy black Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas?

Why do they support allowing men to play against women and share locker room space with them?

Why do they support children destroying their bodies without parental permission?

The examples are endless.

What we have are I.G.s, journalists, and others who are willing to push the radical Democrat agenda no matter how many lies they have to tell and no matter how many people they have to destroy in the process.

Indoctrination is dangerous and the media and other Democrats are working hard to indoctrinate instead of educate. They don't care how much destruction they cause as long as Democrats are in power. Results and facts haven't mattered for a long time.

