What Republicans can do with all those Biden pardons

Good news!

In the final hours of his failed regime, now ex-president Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons to General Mark “white rage” Milley, Liz Cheney, and various other malefactors.

There is no denying that this looks bad and smells worse. It’s a fact that Biden doesn’t know what executive orders are issued in his name, and we don’t know which of the six people issuing executive orders in Joe’s name chose to issue these pardons. Add to this a whiff of corruption. Many wonder if the pardons are intended to sabotage Kash Patel’s effort to investigate the FBI’s illegal activities and other Deep State abuses of power that occurred on Biden’s watch.

The good news is that Team Biden just shot itself in the foot. I am not a lawyer, but simple logic suggests that being relieved of legal responsibility doesn’t mean the people pardoned can’t be questioned about matters they have direct knowledge of. Logic also suggests that since there is no threat of jail time for testifying, none of the pardoned can shelter behind the Fifth Amendment’s protection from self-incrimination. As an added incentive, Biden’s pardons do not cover any new crimes committed after they were issued, such as lying under oath.

This creates a huge incentive to have Milley, Cheney, and the rest of the Biden goon squad questioned under oath as soon as possible. As a bonus, even if the testimonies don’t lead to criminal charges, a cold, sober look at Biden’s best and brightest will prove endlessly entertaining. Whom will General Milley blame for his record-setting failures in Afghanistan and Ukraine? Is it President Biden, his subordinates, the Department of State, or white privilege? Why not have Liz Cheney, a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner and now one of Biden’s pardon-holders, shed light on the destruction of records and other oddities of the J6 Committee? If nothing else, she can enlighten us on how the false accusation that Trump tried to take control of the presidential limo made it past all those dedicated congressional fact-checkers. Inquiring minds want to know.

But wait, there is more! Perhaps Mr. Patel or some congressional committees might choose to put the Biden advisers under oath and discover who issued these pre-emptive pardons and why. Watching the Biden brain trust twist and squirm as the truth is dragged out of them would be both educational and entertaining.

The closing hours of the Biden Administration look and smell awful. If the Republicans are willing to do the work, they will prove a blessing in disguise.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.