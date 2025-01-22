Trump is restoring what the locusts have eaten

When my wife woke me up in the wee hours of November 7, 2012, to tell me that Barack Obama had won a second term as president, a wave of both depression and evil instantly seemed to sweep across me. It was unsettling, to say the least.

Twelve years later, I had a reassuring sense of peace as I remained glued to the screen, watching the incoming results of the 2024 election. And when a couple of hours after midnight on November 6, 2024, it became official that Donald J. Trump had regained the presidency, a palpable feeling of celebration mixed with release and relief washed over me. I felt that that same sense of relief and peace was somehow spreading nationwide. Some have labeled this national (even international) feeling as a “vibe shift,” However, I might go a significant step further and call it a “spiritual shift.”

YouTube screen grab.

Now, just days after the official inauguration of Trump as America’s 47th president, we must wait patiently and optimistically to see how everything plays out in the months and years ahead. But it seems like the seeds of America’s destruction (and their subsequent sprouting), which were planted back in the election of 2008, are, after sixteen long years, about to be dramatically uprooted. The “fundamental transformation of America” may begin, with God’s leading, to correct into a “foundational restoration.”

We who firmly believe in the power of a Loving God must hold onto this verse from the Book of Joel in the Bible:

“I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten...” (Joel 2:25 NKJV)

Signs of this restoration have manifested with President Trump’s first-day Executive Orders. There were so many orders signed within hours of each other, but one in particular brought me great joy: the release of the wrongly imprisoned J6 protestors.

As Tucker Carlson noted almost two years ago, just days before he was booted from the Fox Network...

January 6, I think, is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam in my lifetime. And you know it is because they become completely hysterical when confronted with any facts that deviate from their lies. (Tucker Carlson Tonight, March 14, 2023)

The incarceration of, and persecution of, the J6ers who were exercising their First Amendment right to free speech were used as an obvious diversionary tactic to shift focus from the real insurrection. Tens of thousands of protestors descended on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, not because they thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen—but because they knew that it was. The Deep State had to present a “shiny object” in the form of a violent riot at the Capitol so that citizens across the nation would not even consider the “quiet coup” that had taken place on November 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2020.

In President Trump’s bold Executive Order just a couple of days ago to release every single “political hostage”—an astounding number, approximately 1,500—he began the process of doing something about the evil that we have all witnessed that was right there in plain sight for four long years.

No, we are certainly not out of the woods yet. But like President Ronald Reagan’s slogan from decades back, we can rejoice in the early signs:

It’s morning again in America.

We can and must certainly continue to pray that what the locusts have eaten over these past four years, in particular, can be restored. God is still in charge. And just as we are told in the Book of Job that the latter years of Job’s life were even more prosperous than the previous (remember, Job lost everything), we can look forward to the restoration of lives derailed by false imprisonment.

And, more than that, we can look forward to the reinstallation of “liberty and justice for all.”

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”