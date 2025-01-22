Being uncomfortable under foolish leaders

We are living in a unique time in history, where there has been a seismic shift in the atmosphere and direction of the USA.

In Oregon, we live in a genuinely confusing juxtaposition of emotions. We look at Donald Trump’s unbelievable political comeback and celebrate with great joy. But the Oregon elected leaders are saying they are going to Trump-proof Oregon by protecting illegal aliens from ICE deportation, which will inevitably lead to the federal government shutting off funding to Oregon. Oregon will experience some excruciating economic decisions if the federal government follows through on this stated action.

This is a genuinely bittersweet moment: Trump’s victory is sweet, and with the foolish Oregon attorney general and Oregon’s governor, we expect a bitter fight, with Oregon on one side and the federal government on the other, which means Oregon residents will be the losers.

Elections have consequences. In Oregon, we have dirty, unsecured elections, where self-attestation is the foundation on which election security is based. Everything depends on people telling the truth, and then the secretary of state ensures that the system cannot be questioned or audited. Fair, honest, transparent elections cannot exist when thousands, if not millions, of dollars can flow into campaign coffers from drug and marijuana organizations. Then, amazingly, in the next legislative session, many favorable bills for drug organizations were introduced. At the same time, we get guarantees of clean, honest elections from the elected people unwilling to open the voter rolls and clean them up. We know the signs of corruption and election fraud; when you hide things from the citizens and do not want them to see what is behind the curtain, something is wrong with the whole election process.

I read this quote from Charles Dickens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness...” I believe this is where we are in Oregon right now: I am happy with the presidential election results, but I am uncomfortable with the state attorney general’s and the governor’s attempt to ignore federal mandates.

In Oregon, we are now starting to see articles and stories with headlines like “ Bracing for Impact” and “Oregon creates a toolkit to fight ICE deportations.” These headlines and stories indicate that Oregon knows what it is doing and what the result may be if Oregon does follow this path.

