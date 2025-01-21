Trump II: initial observations of a new reality

January 20 was one of the most extraordinary days in American history. Donald Trump’s inauguration was like no other, even with unusually cold weather putting a damper on things. Some initial observations:

Graphic: X Screenshot

*Trump is capable of successfully navigating multiple staircases, without stumbling, without hesitating and without using handrails.

*At the military First Honors ceremony, he had no difficulty hitting his marks, walking where he should have walked, and knew when to salute, how to salute and when to stop saluting.

*He was able to give a teleprompter speech without slurring, losing his place, mumbling nonsense, bizarrely whispering, equally bizarrely angrily shouting, or saying “anyway,” or “not a joke.”

*He was able to give an impromptu speech, longer than his inaugural speech with complete lucidity without notes or a teleprompter.

Graphic: X Screenshot

*Trump did not sniff, grope or try to bite any children—or women.

Graphic: X Screenshot

*General Mark Milley’s portrait at the Pentagon was removed.

*The TSA Administrator responsible for politically putting Tulsi Gabbard on a no-fly list was fired at noon.

*Most political speeches are full of “soaring rhetoric” but little substance, little about promises kept and real accomplishments. Not Trump’s inaugural speech. He told us what failed and what he was doing—in some cases had already done—to fix it.

*Most Americans don’t believe anything politicians promise. Every American, to their joy or horror, had no doubt Trump would do what he promised.

Graphic: X Screenshot

*Trump made recognizing only two genders—male and female--official US policy.

*Anyone horrified by such things as two genders, border emergencies or energy emergencies doesn’t belong in this country nor should they call themselves American.

*One of the great disappointments of the Inauguration was the sadly absent garbage truck. I was really looking forward to that.

*One of the great moments in American history was watching the faces of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as Trump listed the damages they’ve inflicted on us, and what he’s going to do to repair them. That’s how it’s done.

*America breathes a sigh of relief, secure in the knowledge Melania Trump will not be wearing dresses made from the upholstery of 1970s couches.

*Mrs. Trump’s hat was an eye-shielded reference to Clint Eastwood’s spaghetti westerns. She’s always on the cutting edge of fashion in good taste that never goes out of style, even from the late 1800s.

*Mrs. Trump's ball dress proved she's not only a world-class intellect but a world-class beauty, and the same is true for Usha Vance.

Graphic: X Screenshot

*Carrie Underwood showed how a professional handles the ever-present, uncertain tides of live performance. When her accompanying music cratered, she sang “America The Beautiful” acapella with style and grace. The only sour note was Joe Biden behind her, slack jawed as usual.

Graphic: X Screenshot

*Even as he was speaking about what he’s doing with the border, the CBP One border app was disabled and all appointments made with it canceled. I doubt any President has ever acted so quickly.

*With his very last-minute pardons of his Crime Family, Biden went out as he served: entirely self-interested and corrupt.

*The misery of Democrats/socialist/communists (D/s/cs) like Chuck Schumer, who had to keep at least a more or less neutral facial expression, was delicious. At least he didn’t look demon-possessed as he usually does.

*Announcing he was renaming Mt. McKinley Mt. McKinley was just the first of Trump’s long overdue and welcome efforts to undo wokeness.

*Announcing he’s putting troops on the border and declaring cartels foreign terrorist organizations in the same speech was no coincidence.

*Saying we’re taking the Panama Canal was a shot across the bow of China, who have no hope of holding onto it. Trump isn’t bluffing.

*Nothing so convinced Americans the rule of law is back as Trump’s announcement of reinstatement with back pay for service members discharged for refusing to take the Covid jab. It just might help encourage enlistment and retention/

*Saying he was going to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve again was a beautiful and well-deserved slap at Biden.

*Shutting down government censorship in his first hours was particularly satisfying.

Graphic: X Screenshot

*I’m sure he didn’t need my suggestion, but Trump issued more than 1500 pardons for, as he put it, J6 “hostages.”

*In Trump’s first visit to the Oval Office, he signed multiple executive orders while simultaneously, and intelligently, answering every question the press asked—for nearly an hour. Another huge change.

*He began his day early, as always, traveled across DC, was involved in multiple events, many of which required much walking, delivered multiple speeches, answered nearly an hour of press questions while signing multiple executive orders, and then went to three balls. What a change from Joe Biden. I’m reminded of accounts of George Washington after his inauguration. He walked briskly from home to home, drinking wine and beer, talking, eating, and “fatigued the entire company.”

America is back.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.