The dark side of Europe's energy devolution

The winter of 2025 has been brutal for Europe, exposing the severe flaws of its over-reliance on wind and solar energy. As temperatures plummeted, countries grappled with electricity shortages, soaring energy prices, and the grim specter of blackouts.

In the United Kingdom and Germany, two countries that have positioned themselves as global leaders in the adoption of “renewable” energy, the dangerous gamble of prioritizing wind and solar power over reliable energy sources is leaving millions vulnerable in the dead of winter.

When the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine, backup energy sources -- usually fossil fuels or nuclear power -- must fill the gap. This winter is bringing reality into sharp focus.

Britain’s Brush with Blackouts

The U.K. narrowly avoided catastrophic blackouts this January, coming "within a whisker" of widespread outages, according to the National Grid. On multiple occasions, Britain’s grid operators scrambled to stabilize the system as freezing temperatures coincided with a prolonged drop in wind power generation.

Wind turbines, which typically supply nearly half of Britain’s electricity, failed to deliver as winds died down during critical periods. This left the country teetering on the edge of disaster, relying on last-minute imports and emergency measures to keep the lights on.

Adding insult to injury, the U.K.’s gas storage capacity proved woefully inadequate. Despite warnings about low reserves, the country remains ill-prepared to meet sudden spikes in heating demand. With gas prices spiking and domestic production insufficient, Britain has now turned to expensive imports, driving energy bills to astronomical levels.

The U.K. now holds the dubious title of having the highest electricity prices in the world -- a burden that is crushing households and businesses alike. Millions are struggling to pay their energy bills, forcing many to choose between heating and other essentials.

Germany’s “Dunkelflaute” Reality

Germany's situation is equally concerning. The country's Energiewende (energy transition) policy has made it heavily reliant on wind power and susceptible to "dunkelflaute" -- weather conditions characterized by low wind and solar output.

As unreliable sources faltered, Germany was forced to ramp up oil-fired power generation, driving short-term electricity prices to record highs. In December, gas-fired generation surged to levels not seen in years, while output of wind turbines plunged to historic lows.

Energy experts warned that the country’s reliance on intermittent solar and wind is unsustainable. Moreover, Germany’s decision to phase out nuclear power has left a gaping hole in its energy mix. Once a cornerstone, nuclear power has been replaced by a patchwork of wind, solar, and fossil fuels.

Germany’s ambitious energy transition has become a cautionary tale for the world. High electricity prices have eroded the competitiveness of its industries, sending them toward oblivion.

Flawed Assumptions

The root of Europe’s energy woes lies in the flawed assumption that “green” technologies can reliably replace fossil fuels. One wonders if European planners also assumed milder winters because of their predictions of global warming.

In any case, the continued need for reliable heating during cold snaps highlights the dangers of planning critical infrastructure around uncertain -- even bogus -- projections about the weather and capabilities of “green” energy.

Particularly frustrating is that these difficulties were foreseeable and preventable. A resilient power grid must be prepared for a range of weather conditions, including extended periods of cold with minimal wind and little sunshine.

Traditional power systems, built around controllable -- rather than weather-dependent -- generation sources like coal, nuclear, and natural gas, are relatively straightforward to operate. In contrast, “green” grids require sophisticated forecasting, complex backup arrangements, and extensive international interconnections to maintain stability. This complexity not only increases costs but also introduces additional opportunities for failure.

By clinging to the fantasy of 100% renewables, Europe risks condemning itself to an era of energy insecurity and economic decline. Physical reality always asserts itself eventually, and the costs of ignoring it fall most heavily on those least able to bear them -- people forced to choose between paying for electricity, food, and shelter.

The mistakes of the U.K. and Germany this winter serve as a wakeup call for policymakers worldwide as they consider their own energy policies.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. He has an M.S. in Environmental Sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK, a postgraduate degree in Energy Management from Robert Gordon University, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Anna University, India.

Image: Pexels/Victoria Murga