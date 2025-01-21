The Resistance: a third Trump impeachment?

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States. Even many Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) have admitted this is not like 2020. Many are talking about supporting him in at least some things in an attempt to win back demographics they lost in time for the mid-term elections. They know they’re not going to do that without at least looking like they’re with Trump in reversing many of their mistakes which got him elected.

Never before has a president-elect been the president in fact before his inauguration. World leaders, tech titans, media thugs, all manner of previous Trump haters have slunk to Mar A Lago to make nice to a man they called “Nazi,” “fascist,” and “an existential threat to our democracy” only days earlier. Even members of the outgoing Harris/Biden Administration have admitted Trump was POTUS before his inauguration and that it was Trump, not Biden/Blinken that secured the release of hostages.

Even CBS/Paramount is considering settling a $10 million dollar suit with Trump over its deceptive editing over Kamala Harris’ pre-election 60 Minutes interview. Overcoming that kind of media arrogance and disdain takes powerful incentives, incentives Trump’s current political power is providing.

One would think that means the D/s/c Party has wised up, and is going to do its best to try to fool Americans into thinking it has changed, that it’s actually the party of liberty, small government and that it has been cured of Trump Derangement Syndrome. One would think wrongly:

Graphic: OMG Screenshot

Jamie Mannina — former FBI, naturally — and advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon told OMG's undercover reporter that he's "been in conversation with a couple of retired generals to explore what we can do" to "protect people from Trump." "Since the spring, I was working with these retired generals, retired ambassadors,” Mannina said. “They're like one, two, or three-star generals and admirals. You probably know maybe four stars." He claimed his "organization tried to defeat Donald Trump." The Biden White House has also worked hard at reorganizing the federal bureaucracy in key departments to continue imposing the same policies voters just rejected. The Daily Mail report claimed that Biden "has updated the order of succession at several federal agencies, rearranging the reporting order to ensure officials friendly to his policies are in charge while Trump gets his Cabinet nominees confirmed."

Even CNN, which just lost—no one is certain of the final settlement—something in the neighborhood of $150 million to Navy Veteran Zachary Young for defamation by Jake Tapper obviously hasn’t learned anything:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Surely they wouldn’t try to impeach Trump for a third time? He’s only been in office a matter of hours! Yes, they would, and don’t call me Shirley:

Graphic: X Screenshot

From their website:

Trump's return to the White House poses an unprecedented risk for our democracy. During his campaign and in the months between his election and inauguration, Trump has threatened to engage in unlawful, unconstitutional conduct. He has once more positioned himself to abuse the office for personal profit and power in violation of clear constitutional commands and at the expense of our democratic institutions, constitutional precedent, and the safety of our country's most vulnerable. Free Speech For People is calling on Congress to launch an immediate impeachment investigation to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to impeach Donald Trump for offenses that have already occurred and that will continue in the days to come. Congress must also be prepared to expand its investigation if Trump undertakes any of the other impeachable actions that he has threatened to carry out.

And what might those high crimes and misdemeanors be? The Emoluments Clause, which didn’t work for them the last two tries, and supposed bad conduct during his campaign. That’s right—before Trump was president. They impeached him a second time when he wasn’t president, so why should trifles like that matter this time?

Sending articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial takes a simple majority of the House, and conviction takes a 2/3 majority of the Senate. With Trump’s first two impeachments, Congress trivialized the entire process. Still, would those majorities be possible, particularly this early in Trump’s second term?

Obviously, it’s not enough to issue executive orders doing away with DEI, trans lunacy and the rest. The Deep State, which includes many Republicans, is going to do all it can to resist, which will take sustained effort to overcome. It would seem, for now, that kind of resistance is unlikely to succeed. But as I’ve just demonstrated with only a few examples, there is resistance, and power mad D/s/cs aren’t going to give up.

Absent sufficient ruthlessness by Trump and his entire administration, they just might, given time and unrelenting media support, pull off a third try.

If America is going to survive, Normal Americans are going to have to be that ruthless and more.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.