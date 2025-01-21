The genital police!

Democrats are out there pushing disinformation in the sexual sphere. One can almost hear Ronald Reagan’s famous retort to Jimmy Carter: “Well, there you go again!”

The latest casualty of truth is the just-passed House bill banning “biological” men (as if there were any other) from women’s sports. In the wake of House passage Tuesday, Democrats have gone on a coordinated disinformation campaign, multiple House members tweeting the lies spoken on the floor that if this bill passes, some kind of public “genital police” will be investigating women’s private spaces to enforce the law. It’s the “groin grope” version of Handmaids.

The only women’s private spaces being invaded are their locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms by pretend women, from athletes who couldn’t make it against their own sex to members of Congress who want to make a point using the bathroom.

Claiming that “strangers” will be examining girls’ genitalia to ensure compliance with the federal ban ignores two facts:

In normal societies, secondary sex characteristics were deemed reliable indicators of whether somebody is male or female. Once upon a time, birth certificates sufficed to establish if one was a girl. In abnormal trans-America, a mouth swab is sufficient to establish DNA (XX/XY chromosomes).

It’s not that members are misinformed. Like claiming that the Dobbs decision imperils contraceptive or IVF access or that Clarence Thomas is just chafing to reinstate marriage bans against miscegenation (and, presumably, criminalize himself), these lies serve a purpose: to delegitimize common sense in order to reinforce the revisionist understanding of “sex” and “gender” Democrats are pushing. Because most Democrats also believe that their conflicts with the American voter are comms, not policy problems, it’s a deliberate effort to rewire your brain to believe their narrative. At worst, it confuses the issue so that more voters don’t understand what they’re really up to. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer McClellan epitomized this when she announced that her vote against the bill expressed her intent to “protect women and girls” by voting “NO.” It’s like “feel sorry for me, the orphan (who just cut my parents’ throats).”

The truly malignant side of this disinformation campaign is the victimization of real women. It’s apparent when women are denied sports recognition they’ve earned because a pretend woman “beats” them. But the far worse side of this is now impacting family formation.

The left has so tied abortion to pregnancy that many women of childbearing age now seem to believe that maternity is an inherently risky and reckless act absent a guarantee to abortion on demand at any point prior to birth. I heard this myself repeated by numerous senators who should know better (including Dick Durbin of Illinois) last spring in a special Judiciary Committee hearing dedicated to bashing pro-life legislation. Listening to these young women, one would think a female becoming a mother in 21st-century America is on the level of a woman in 13th-century central Asia. Our plummeting marriage and fertility rates bear witness to the effects of this disinformation campaign, devoid of factual basis but extremely lucrative for the left’s abortionist donors.

So let’s push back on the new Handmaid Tale about federal genital inspectors coming to a locker room near you. It’s as fictional as Handmaid’s Tale 1.0. That doesn’t stop the likely costume parties coming to America’s streets in the weeks and months ahead.

Image via Pexels.