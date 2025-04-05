The unravelling of our Western Judeo/Christian civilization

Our Judeo/Christian civilization is unravelling before our very eyes and if we don't dramatically change course we will be regressing to a pre-enlightenment dark period in world history.

Beginning in the early '90s, multiculturalism was introduced and touted as superior to what were once homogeneous populations that promoted e pluribus unum (from many one).

Instead of advancing American patriotism and American exceptionalism, the global left here at home and across Western Europe adopted the U.N.'s agenda of transplanting millions of third world migrants from Africa and the Islamic Middle East into first world cities of Western Europe and North America. The result has been a disaster for native Americans and Europeans.



As we look across the pond, the U.K. under the leadership of Labour Prime Minister Keith Starmer is no longer free nor safe. There have been thousands of British girls and women raped by the influx of Muslim men who view non-Muslim woman as chattel to be used as sex slaves under the guise of sanctioned Quranic doctrine.

We read with increasing frequency and see the reports of many young girls, women, boys, and young males knifed to death or injured by migrant Islamic gangs, a crime almost unheard of before the influx of third world migrants.

To make matters worse, any criticism of Islam or migrants on social media will land one in prison. The justice minister of the U.K. is a hijab-clad Muslim as are many of the mayors of major cities in the U.K., and it appears that Islamic blasphemy laws are now openly enforced.

Churches are being converted to mosques and the call to prayer as morning dawns is now a common sound streaming from the hundreds of mosques now plaguing the U.K.



Ireland too is not far behind with many African and Muslim migrants transplanted into small Irish villages; thus, transforming the rich quaint culture of Ireland into unrecognizable uninhabitable third world outposts with third-world values.

Germany under Angela Merkel transplanted millions of these migrants into German cities, and although the Germans have seen their societies and culture transformed before their eyes (the traditional Christmas marketplace has been seemingly erased so as not to offend Muslim sensibilities), the native population appears too afraid and powerless to stop the transformation.

Nearby France has the largest Muslim population of any nation in Europe with many no-go zones where non-Muslims are not allowed to enter.

Many neighborhoods in Paris resemble third world enclaves, streets littered with dirt and trash and where there is no respect for local law enforcement. The once-clean streets of Paris laden with cafes, beautiful parks, and haughty couture are long gone. What we have today is women clad in black burkas with only their eyes visible, graffiti marked old buildings belying their once beautiful old architecture and remnants of Europe’s bygone era.



Here in the United States, the influx of Muslims from the Middle East and North Africa increased exponentially after 9/11.

In the aftermath of the largest Islamic terrorist attack by Muslims on American soil there should have been a halt to Islamic immigration, but instead the gates were flung wide open.

Today, we have millions of Muslims and thousands of mosques throughout the land, and the proposed implementation of Sharia law governed Islamic cities constructed only for Muslim inhabitants is under consideration in Texas.

Billions have been spent by foreign Islamic states to fund our universities to gain influence; to shape and control public opinion while undermining our love of country and American culture.

American Jews whose history on our shores goes back to America’s founding were once safe and secure, but now find themselves verbally and physically attacked on American streets and campuses for being Jews.

Anti-Semitism has increased exponentially since Oct. 7 and much of it is a result of Jew-hatred ingrained in Quranic doctrine.

Instead of leaving their Jew-hatred behind, they brought their hate with them to the West.

Our American campuses and streets are filled with young Americans openly calling for the genocide of all Jews, proclaiming their admiration for Hitler, and the call to complete Hitler's Final Solution.



Additionally, the Islamic/communist alliance has brought forth a lack of civility unlike seen in American history where the rule of civil engagement is no longer respected and often disregarded in the media, television, schools, and even in our halls of Congress where profanity and the use of mob rule is encouraged as a means to an end.

When we have Democrat elected legislators (Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Jamie Crockett) encouraging Americans to take to the streets, it should be no surprise when people resort to violence (the attacks on Tesla cars, dealerships, and Tesla owners) to obtain what they couldn't obtain at the ballot box.



Today we have a militant trans movement and Obama's domestic shock troops (antifa and BLM) to stir unrest and destabilize what were once peaceful neighborhoods. They threaten and intimidate those with whom they disagree. We are now living in a period of disarray where violence, profanity, recreational drug use, homelessness, gender confusion, lack of standards, and incivility have become the norm.

The unravelling of our civilization can be attributed to the deliberate attempt by foreign enemies and a compliant willful global oligarchy to erase our Judeo/Christian foundation in their quest to destroy Western Civilization and to transplant it with a new form of feudalism controlled by a communist/Islamic one-world order.





Shari Goodman writes political commentaries. Her articles have appeared in American Thinker, WND, Israel National News, Israel Today and other publications.



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License