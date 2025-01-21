Biden's latest pardons present some interesting opportunities -- Rep. Chip Roy is on it ...

It was disheartening news to many to read that Joe Biden, on his last day in office, decided to blow up the joint on the way out by issuing pardons to every freak who's mendaciously and malevolently targeted President Trump through politicized prosecutions, as well as his entire corrupt mafia of family members who've grown rich based on dirty business deals with enemy nations.

And this is why the US is now the biggest banana republic of them all: criminal pardoned before they are even charged. pic.twitter.com/cWKwhsD7lq — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 20, 2025

While blanket pardons of undeclared crimes over an extended period seem legally dubious and well outside the scope of presidential pardoning authority, the reality remains that for now, they're getting away with it. They're skating. Zero consequences for lying, stealing, and selling America down the river, and that's an outrage that cries out for remedy.

Rep. Chip Roy, a leading Republican from northern San Antonio, Texas, has some useful ideas for making lemonade out of these Biden lemons:

Implication is that they needed the pardons… So, let’s call them all before Congress and demand the truth. If they refuse or lie - let’s test the constitutional “reach” of these pardons with regard to their future actions. https://t.co/Cu12JRTFhg — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 20, 2025

A truth commission wouldn't be a bad idea.

Because, as pardonee and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger explained it:

It would be pretty useful to hear him bawl for the cameras about why he accepted his from dirty Joe.

By legal definition, pardons require crimes committed:

You accepted a pardon. pic.twitter.com/eKHX3RjDhH — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 20, 2025

And accepting a pardon requires admitting one had commited those crimes:

According to Grant Stinchfield, writing at GatewayPundit:

A Presidential Pardon does not take effect unless the suspect accepts it. That according to a little known, 1915 ruling from the Supreme Court, once accepted, the pardon serves as an “imputation of guilt,” or what’s more commonly known as an admission. Because accepting the pardon is “essential to it’s validity,” I am demanding the Biden family, Dr. Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, the members of the J6 Committee and everyone else Biden unsurprisingly pardoned declare their acceptance of the pardon publicly. Because, according to the Supreme Court, it would also serve as a declaration of guilt.

So ...

If Fauci, Liz Cheney, and the Biden crime family accept the pardons, they are admitting guilt. Furthermore, by accepting the pardons, they can be compelled to testify without the protection of the 5th Amendment. Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/cBK5OnmEga — Lepanto Institute (@LepantoInst) January 20, 2025

And the definition of irony. pic.twitter.com/4hsy4Gx3U2 — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) January 20, 2025

Didn’t you accept a pardon today? You clearly committed crimes per Biden DOJ. You can no longer play the, I am perfect card. You’re a felon, who was pardoned. pic.twitter.com/cgcuFBzA8e — Karson (@spreadlove2024) January 20, 2025

Mark Levin even has a few questions for pardonee Liz Cheney:

What did Liz Cheney know and when did she know it



Dizzy Lizzy Cheney: she needed a pardon because she orchestrated a Stalinist-like investigation. Tell us, Dizzy, what role did you play in destroying massive amounts of committee evidence? If none, then say so. Since you and… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 21, 2025

If they've accepted the pesidential pardons, they have no right to 'take the fifth' to silence to avoid self-incrimination. If the congressional subpoenas are enforceable, they would have to testify as to why they got those pardons, which means they'll have to admit their wrongdoing, and that, in turn, could be exposed from the congressional bully pulpit.

While all of these people do need to be held up to public scorn, there is a higher aim than mere revenge, as the leftists and deep staters will argue.

Megan McArdle posts a tweet from someone who argues that a truth commission is key to finding out who was running the Biden White House given that it sure wasn't senile Joe, something that does need to be probed and exposed to prevent it from happening again:

I have harbored similar suspicions:



"I remember that Donald Trump had only one good line during his first (and only) debate against Joe Biden — primarily because he needed do nothing else but remain functional while Biden melted like a wax candle beside him — and it was his… — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) January 21, 2025

Roy has several things in mind with this truth commision approach:

🚨 BREAKING: Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) plans to have Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci, and Mark Milley testify before Congress to challenge the scope of Biden's "Pre-Crime" Pardons.



This move tests the Constitutional limits of presidential pardons versus congressional oversight.… pic.twitter.com/BROKNkpGc7 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 20, 2025



That could be exceptionally useful. The other thing is, the pardons now leave the real villain here, Joe Biden himself, exposed to testimony about his treasonous and dimwitted behavior, contrary to everything the voters wanted. Let Joe take the heat and fire now all by himself, he's pardoned his confederates and enablers.

As for revenge, and all of Biden's claims, since deleted from his website, about fears of politicized prosecutions, all I can think is, well, who moved the Overton window over there? Who started it with lawfare, bringing charges in the most creative and never-tried ways possible? That's right, them. Now they're crying about 'revenge,' which is exactly what they need to prevent them from doing it again.

Yet Biden is trying to escape all consequences of his acts which he unjustly benefited from, along with his selected cronies.

Since it was so politicized, what's interesting now is the list of those who didn't get them.

Not pardoned:



Jack Smith and his team of thugs



Merrick Garland



Lisa Monaco



George Toscas



Matthew Graves



Chris Wray



Steven D’Antuono — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 20, 2025

This one's downright funny:

Liz, you're a useful idiot and should be grateful you didn't get thrown under the bus like this useful idiot did... pic.twitter.com/4BpmqY9Jgf — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) January 20, 2025

Sounds like they asked and got told 'no,' or in the case of the Vindmans, they just weren't important enough.

Now they realize they were suckers.

Some, such as Garland can safely be said to be on Biden's sh-- list for not taking down Trump, hard as they plotted, schemed and tried. Biden is known to have been angry at Garland for allowing Hunter Biden to be investigated for tax fraud and other matters. Hunter, of course, got his pardon, but not Merrick, which means there might be a pretty good tell-all book coming his way ahead of potential testimony if the prosecutors don't get him first.

Whatever it comes to, the ground is now hot under the feet of the pardonees. What indeed did they do over that long span of activities that got them their pardons?

