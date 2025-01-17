So where does that Catholic influence on Trump come from?

A lot of us Catholics have been weirded out by President Trump's closeness to Catholic culture. We couldn't figure out where it came from. Last year, he wished the Virgin Mary a happy birthday. He tweeted an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. He issued praise for All Saints Day.

But it's not explainable as a mere campaign tactic to win the Catholic vote, which he did indeed win. It continued after his election, with Trump inviting a Catholic priest who is well-known as an exorcist to pay a visit to Mar-a-Lago. And then he went to the re-opening of Paris's Notre Dame cathedral.

Speculation has been rife that perhaps it's the influence of Melania, who's a Catholic of sorts, albeit probably not a significantly practicing one. Others say it's J.D. Vance, a Catholic convert, or any of the huge number of Catholics in his cabinet. As I wrote here on this puzzling matter last month:

He's surrounded by Catholics, for one -- J.D. Vance, his son-in-law Massad Boulos (Maronite Catholic in full communion with Rome), Melania Trump, Sean Duffy, Marco Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and possibly Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. They aren't the only people in his inner circle -- there are prominent Jews, Hindus, and Protestants, too, but Catholics, the real kind, not Joe Biden's kind, seem pretty prominent.

But America, the magazine of the left-wing Jesuits, seems to have found the answer, in an oddly (for them) respectful piece that can be read without a subscription.

It all began a few years ago when Father Mann was walking through a Queens cemetery and came upon the gravesite of Trump’s parents and grandparents. “It was slightly overgrown,” Father Mann recalled. “I thought this shouldn’t be. This is a historic site. So, I went and bought a weed whacker and some decorations and fixed up the plot. I took a photo and eventually sent it to President Trump.” A few weeks passed, and Father Mann got a call out of the blue. It was Trump. He asked Father Mann why he was decorating the family grave. After he explained his interest, he said the president sounded amazed and told him they would have to get together the next time he was in New York. Father Mann said he was thrilled to have been called by the president, who he knew to have frequently visited his parents’ gravesite before his election in 2016. Trump speaks fondly of his parents and his older brother, who is interred in the same plot. True to his word, Trump called Father Mann shortly after not being reelected in 2020 and invited him to Trump Tower for a meeting and sit-down.

After that, Trump became close to the elderly retired priest, called him up a lot (priests know how to keep secrets, so he probably trusted that the old priest wouldn't leak), had him stay at his Bedminister estate during his years out of power, as well as blessed Ivana's grave there, which Ivanka sent a note of gratitude for.

After that, he asked the priest to read the blessing, or benediction, at his coming inauguration, which surprised the old priest.

What he said about Trump from his firsthand knowledge was just amazing:

“He was the nicest, down-to-earth guy,” Father Mann said. “There are no airs about him. He has a great sense of humor. He’s a regular guy. “He asked what he could do for me, and I told him that I didn’t want anything.” Father Mann only requested autographs for his memorabilia collection. The two also posed for a photo high in the Fifth Avenue skyscraper, with Central Park in the background.

Trump wanted to do something nice for his friend who took care of his family's graves in a 'Book of Tobit'-like classic corporal work of mercy, and now the old priest will deliver the benediction.

The old priest noted what many have observed, too, that Trump's close brush with death has opened his mind to spiritual matters, too.

Now, I wouldn't care if Trump was a mean person in private so long as he delivers the goods to us voters, but it turns out he's not -- he's a kind, considerate, loyal friend who values his family and shows great gratitude and kindness to the smallest bit players out there, the little guys of every stripe, never forgetting any of them. That tells us a lot about Trump and about what we will see in the days ahead.

It bodes well for the coming Trump term, always and everywhere considering the little guys, who could intuitively see that unpublicized genuineness and as a result, voted for him in great numbers, among them the majority of Catholics.

Now we have a good concrete story from someone who knows this firsthand.

How amazing that sounds amid all the political flummery we ordinarily hear from the press about Trump.

We've elected not only a great man as our next president, we have elected a good man -- one who cared deeply about the graves of his parents and family members, one who showed gratitude toward the humble priest who helped him out, and one who conveys such a wonderful choice of associates for us to judge him by -- not about status, but about character.

Values matter. The Bidens clearly had none. But in light of this story, Catholics, and everyone else, can confidently view a presidency ahead from President Trump that is anchored in goodness.

