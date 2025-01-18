'Our Democracy':' Biden and Obama’s fading version

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and their Democrat acolytes endlessly echo the phrase, “Our Democracy” or “Our Democratic Values.” In reality, it is strictly their version of Democracy that mingles their conceptions of “social justice,” DEI, CRT, LGBTQ politicizing, SCOTUS packing, Green new dealing, and demands for abolishing the Electoral College with America’s constitutional republic’s protected values of basic freedoms of our Bill of Rights and Constitution. America’s representative democracy has never been a pure democracy even though Democrats trumpet a dominating version they call “Our Democracy.”

The regimes of Obama and Biden have focused so much on Democrat party power that the “representative” aspect of our representative democracy has been eclipsed. Because Americans first and most importantly cast our vote for our leader, the president, and our representatives in the House and the Senate, we must take our representatives extremely seriously as should they their solemn duty to us, their constituency. Not their party or personal prosperity or ambitions. I believe the representative domain in American democracy has suffered during Biden and Obama’s reign.

Over both Obama and Biden’s terms I lived in New Hampshire and Texas. In both states my representatives have been Democrats. In New Hampshire both my senators were Democrats and in Texas both are Republican. I frequently chose to write to my representatives and senators about what I regarded as important issues of legislation, policy, national defense, and other issues.

I always would get a response from my representative or senator’s office, but often the response was boilerplate or canned. It was like their staff had merely picked a canned response out of pre-prepared letters. The responses often emphasized the wonderful ways ‘our state’ had gotten federal tax money even when my letter expressed how out of control our congressional spending was/is and the connection to our soaring national debt. In one instance, I had studied the immigration issue for many months and proposed a rational solution to the immigration problem. The signed response by a Democrat senator had not reflected any recognition of any of the specifics I had proposed.

On many occasions over the past three years, I expressed serious concern about President Biden’s declining cognitive capacity to my congressperson. I pointed out that though I had not examined Biden I had carefully observed his verbal, motoric, and cognitive responses and thought a more detailed cognitive assessment would be an expected extension of Biden’s annual physical exam. I mentioned the 25th Amendment issues related to my concern. I got absolutely no responses to my concerns and the clear connection to national security. President Trump had volunteered to take a cognitive test and passed it. Biden mocked the idea.

I am hopeful that President Trump’s second term will find a renewed commitment to the “representative” part our American representative republic.

Image: AT via Magic Studio