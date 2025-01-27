President Trump set to ban ‘trans’ individuals from the military

President Trump is reportedly set to ban “trans” individuals from the military today, because they are neither “physically” or “mentally” capable of military service (as if self-mutilation and crippling mental anguish didn’t already indicate this).

This is great news, but we the taxpayers and citizens need this to be a real ban—Trump must root out and eject every last one of them, and yank any and all retirements (as well as medical coverage) that these “trans” soldiers are set to receive.

Now, without the actual text of the EO yet, we can’t know how Trump and new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth intend to restore readiness by neutralizing these net negative individuals, but under no circumstances should “trans” soldiers remain in the military or receive any sort of retirement or military/veteran health insurance or medical care.

I say this because looking back at Trump’s 2017 “trans ban” we see that it was essentially a “don’t ask, don’t tell” which permitted “trans” individuals to stay in the military “to serve in their preferred gender, receive hormone treatments and undergo gender-affirming surgery” as long as they had a “gender dysphoria” diagnosis. And, considering the language used already—that “trans” military members are both “physically” and “mentally” unwelll—I’m sensing medical retirements, which would mean ejection from the military, but immediate retirement packages for life, which include medical care/insurance.

It’s well known that the cross-sex hormone regimens are expensive (hundreds of dollars every month), and “gender-affirming care” has serious health complications even after the “transition.” Graphic warning for images below:

Were you born a woman but feel inside that you're actually a man? No big deal. We can do this to your arm to craft you a hideous non functioning frankenpenis.



This isn't compassion. This is profiteering. pic.twitter.com/6A8qHqqi4d — Stacy Is Right (@PatrioticPizzas) October 23, 2024

And here:

Are your backers investing in transmeds/transpharma? $$$

Do they include Rothblatt/Stryker/Pritzker?



Or in trans-surgery w lifetime follow-ups? $$$



Do you have a code of ethics?



Phalloplasty: Flesh cut from an arm to form a meat sausage phallus, can never function as a penis pic.twitter.com/dFbbnMqO5q — 🔥 ReWitched (@McKittenCat) June 5, 2022

No one can convince me that the above mutilation doesn’t come with serious physical and psychological consequences. Furthermore, one study revealed that “complication” rates of phalloplasty (constructing a fake, non-functional penis) were “significantly high (70%).” It’s also well known that suicide rates in the “trans” community are staggering, both before and after transition. Lastly, recall this, from Daily Mail:

One of the first studies into the side effects of transgender surgeries has revealed alarmingly high rates of post-op pain, aching during intercourse, and bladder problems, raising troubling questions for this new frontier of medicine. A huge majority - 81 percent - of those who had gender-affirming surgery in the past five years said they endured pain simply from moving around in the weeks and months after going under the knife. Researchers from the University of Florida and Brooks Rehabilitation, a health non-profit, showed that more than half of trans surgery patients endured pain during sex, and nearly a third could not control their bladders.

(Andrea Widburg details more the complications and post-transition issues here.)

It’s abundantly obvious these people are suffering from severe mental health issues—and we’re supposed to hand them a gun and give them security clearances? I don’t think so. The military is about sacrificial service for your country and your countrymen, but if you’re “trans” and you actually care about the mission, you’d never enlist, because it’s not about you. So how do we explain the thousands of “trans” troops? Well, I can only assume they just wanted their taxpayer-funded boob job, or phalloplasty, or vaginoplasty, while getting to wear drag to the office, and it’s truly, unacceptable. These people are not deserving of the cushy taxpayer perks now, nor should they receive any if pushed out of the “service” by EO.

It’s not on us to keep footing the bill for these demented and disturbed individuals.

Image generated by AI.