Nobody empowered oligarchs like Biden did

As part of Biden's farewell speech (where he spread a tremendous amount of misinformation, while claiming to care about the dangers of misinformation), he warned about billionaires having too much power.

Throughout Biden's four years in office, he has had unelected bureaucrats abusing their power issuing regulations as fast as they can. These regulations put massive burdens on businesses and especially harm the small- and medium-sized businesses Biden only pretends to care about.

The regulations that CFPB, FDIC, and others force on banks destroys small banks and makes big banks more powerful.

Obamacare made big insurance companies much more powerful.

It destroyed the ability of small- and medium-sized health insurance companies to compete and that forced all Americans to pay more.

The COVID lockdowns that Democrats kept in place for a long time destroyed small businesses and made big businesses much more powerful.

Biden never said a word about companies such as Meta or anyone else having too much power while they were supporting him. Only now is he supposedly scared.

During Biden's four years in office he made Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other big companies much more powerful. Lockdowns and working from home was very harmful to small companies.

He never said a word when Meta obeyed Biden and his team abusing their power to censor free speech they didn't like.

He didn't say a word when Meta founder Mark Zuckerburg spent $400 million to defeat Trump. He also honored billionaire George Soros no matter how he tries to destroy America with his socialist agenda.

Biden and Obama sought to destroy for-profit colleges but never cared that Harvard and other powerful colleges, sitting on huge untaxed endowments, didn't give their students their money's worth.

Biden and all the green pushers and his administration have set out to destroy oil, coal, natural gas companies based on computer models and predictions, not scientific data. This destroys a massive number of small companies and makes the big companies more powerful.

The Biden administration blocked the merger of Albertsons and Kroger for supposedly reducing competition. That is a lie. They blocked the merger because a union complained. There is huge competition in the grocery industry and the profit margin is low. My guess is a lot of stores will be closed and jobs will be lost because Kroger and Albertsons will not be able to compete as well independently. That will give Walmart more control.

The Biden administration blocked the merger of Spirit and JetBlue, supposedly because they were worried about reduced competition -- and Spirit filed bankruptcy.

If anyone wants to see pure abuse of power it is:

Joe Biden refusing to enforce immigration laws Congress passed. He violated his oath of office.

Joe Biden dictatorially and unconstitutionally paying off student loans.

Joe Biden using his powerful government position to take his son around the world collecting kickbacks for the Biden family.

Another big lie that we always hear is that the rich are getting richer and the poor and middle class are being left behind. It is meant to gin up class hate.

The truth is that capitalism allows people to move both up and down the economic ladder. The richest one percent of people today are richer than the richest 1% were ten years ago and that is good, not bad. They are not the same people.

Here is a small sample of people who are extremely rich today and who were not twenty, or just a few years ago.

Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerburg

Taylor Swift

Steph Curry

Shoehei Ohtani

Almost all of the richest 1%, 5%, 10%, or 20% today have moved up the economic ladder. Thank goodness for capitalism instead of a powerful government.

Everything Biden and the Democrats do or propose seems to involve making the government more powerful and hindering the people in the private sector. They think the money belongs to them. That is why they always advocate for higher taxes.

President Trump, on the other hand, focuses on making the private sector richer and more powerful. He is working to shrink the powerful government. He is the opposite of a dictator, contrary to the lies the Democrats tell.

