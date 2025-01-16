Joe Biden's farewell speech just plain stunk

Biden's entire presidency was a rotten egg thrown at the public.

Now, he's breaded up the thing with lies, and served it as a ... certain kind of sandwich, which is what his final farewell address amounted to.

According to NPR:

President Biden delivered his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, taking to the Oval Office for one last opportunity to frame his legacy and to deliver a warning about the threat from unchecked abuse of power and wealth and what he described as an emerging oligarchy. Speaking from behind the Resolute Desk, Biden sought to sound an alarm about "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra wealthy people" that he said risks undermining the very fabric of American life. "Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy. Our basic rights and freedoms. And a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," he said. The address was an echo of the farewell address that then-President Dwight Eisenhower delivered to the nation in 1961, in which he famously warned about the dangers of an emerging "military industrial complex." Today, Biden said, the threat he sees is coming from a "tech industrial complex."

Same old Joe, plagiarizing from someone else, this time Dwight Eisenhower. The transcript is here.

Is he talking about the tech bros who brought censorship in collusion with the federal government to suppress valid news and keep President Trump from winning the election in 2020? The tech bros who censored valid COVID, lockdown, and vaccine research as "disinformation"? The ones who illegally debanked, deplatformed, and demonetized conservative news sites to benefit Democrats? We still haven't sorted that out, nor have we had the reckoning we need with these bounders whose activities were about as anti-American and anti-free speech as such things come.

Or is he talking about Mark Zuckerberg, bankroller of "the conspiracy to save democracy," who "chipped in" $300 million to NGOs to prevent President Trump's re-election, by hand-picking counties sure to raise Democrat voter turnout at the expense of other counties, while claiming to be nonpartisan, and all to win the 2020 election for Biden?

Or is he talking about George Soros, billionaire hedge-fund manager of the color revolutions transferred over to the U.S., shoveling billions to anti-police, anti-rule-of-law, pro-pot, anti-voter integrity NGOs; the billionaire who, despite experiencing Naziism himself, said America needed some 'de-nazification' for not sharing his views about socialism?

Those horses left the barn long ago and as Biden benefited from it, he only had criticism (and censorship) for those pointing it out.

Now that one billionaire -- Elon Musk -- the one who produces things of value like rockets, electrical cars, tunnels, Starlinks, and medical advances to help the blind and paralyzed and is harassed by the government for it -- has opted to join President Trump, all of a sudden, Biden has become Dwight Eisenhower (whose warnings about the deep state were perfectly prescient), only this time warning about Big Tech.

It's so disgusting and hypocritical.

As is this:

With his tax evading, pardoned son watching his farewell address in the wings, he had the nerve to talk about “paying your fair share in taxes.” Of course the pardon covered a period that might have exposed his own tax evasions. Biden’s career is littered with such hypocrisies. pic.twitter.com/Uv65GgLo53 — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 16, 2025

Along with his rant against "dark money":

Worse still, he gaslighted praise about how wonderful his administration had been -- the one that brought us high inflation, intrusive government, abortion on demand up to the last day, intact males in little girls' bathrooms and locker rooms, the biggest U.S. military humilation in history in his Afghanistan finale, massive wasted and stolen money on all fronts, the border opened wide to all comers, the infiltration of Mexican cartels into the U.S. and its institutions, the corruption of the Justice Department and FBI, focused on lawfare against Trump, spying on Americans, and jailing pipsqueak dissidents; and the world's bad actors -- from Putin and Xi, to Iran's and Hamas's monsters, to the far-left freak show in Latin America -- on the march to the U.S.'s detriment.

He then took credit for yesterday's ceasefire deal, as if he had been engaged all along and the terrorists hadn't noticed who was going to come after him.

He ridiculously praised Kamala Harris, which was about par, given her absence of any merit, a strange spector given the infighting between himself and her in the wake of her electoral defeat to Trump. She is said to be very angry about Biden's recent statements that if he had been allowed to run against Trump, he would have won, unlike Kamala. Oh, please.

He exuded in flat-out lies, like this whopper:

Instead of losing their jobs to an economic crisis that we inherited, millions of Americans now have the dignity of work. Millions of entrepreneurs and companies, creating new businesses and industries, hiring American workers, using American products. And together, we have launched a new era of American possibilities: one of the greatest modernizations of infrastructure in our entire history, from new roads, bridges, clean water, affordable high-speed internet for every American.

So much stunk about Biden's administration it could only be called an unmitigated failure, and that same Biden administration was clearly was shown the door by voters as a result.

But we get this from him, sounding like a drunk rambling:

Biden ends his presidency by using rhetoric that would be right at home in a third-world communist dictatorship.



This may be the worst farewell speech in presidential history.



pic.twitter.com/u6ML91aECp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2025

He didn't fool Victor Davis Hanson:

VDH destroys Biden after his intolerable and disingenuous farewell speech to the American people. Worst president in history! pic.twitter.com/xhka6hQ7oR — RaRa ✝️🇺🇸☝🏻 (@RealRaniaToni) January 16, 2025

Departing President Joe Biden offered a farewell brag this week to his State Department about how his tenure had improved America’s stature abroad. In his now accustomed weird mix of whispering and fiery shouting, Biden apparently felt he had to lie or mislead about almost every… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) January 16, 2025

Sure Biden called for a ban on stock trading from members of Congress. He had four years to get that done, but he let his allies make their piles first.

As for himself, he's made his pile too -- and pardoned his son for all crimes extending a decade back -- to ensure he got away with it, and could keep his ill-gotten gains. That of course meant Joe, as "the big guy" could keep his ten percent, too. He made his pile, so now he calls for stopping anyone else from making theirs.

Now he's consoling himself that given time, everyone will recognize what a great president he was.

You know, it will take time to feel the full impact of all we’ve done together. But the seeds are planted, and they’ll grow, and they’ll bloom for decades to come. At home, we have created nearly 17 million new jobs, more than any other single administration in a single term. More people have health care than ever before. And overseas, we have strengthened NATO. Ukraine is still free. And we’ve pulled ahead in our competition with China. And so much more. I’m so proud of how much we’ve accomplished together for the American people, and I wish the incoming administration success. Because I want America to succeed.

That tells us he's getting ready to claim credit when President Trump rights the ship and really does produce results for the country. After all, he's polling around 28% in his presidential approval rating. One can only hope that he will have politically faded away so hard no one will hear his corrupt, mendacious, babblings. His presidential approval needs to fall to zero.

Image: Screen shot from X video