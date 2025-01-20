Musk is the last best hope for Europe’s survival

Elon Musk is the last hope for European citizens. Europe’s nations teeter on the brink of socialist autocracy, even as they accuse Musk of being an existential threat to “democracy” in Europe.

Across Europe, increasingly totalitarian European governments are desperate to destroy Musk, whom they say (echoing Democrats at home) threatens democracy:

🇩🇪Scholz called Musk a threat to democracy in Europe.



Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, the German chancellor accused the businessman of supporting far-right parties in the EU:



"This endangers the democratic development of Europe, it endangers our community and must be… pic.twitter.com/g0Nd0THUtv — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) January 17, 2025

Orwell must be spinning in his grave at this perversion of reality.

All that Musk is doing is allowing the people of Europe to access information and opinions, as well as to talk amongst themselves. Freedom of speech has always been the single most important foundation of democracy and the greatest bulwark against tyranny. No need to believe me. Take it from John Milton, the man who penned Areopagitica, perhaps the most powerful political argument for freedom of speech in 1644, at the height of England’s civil war.

And that is why Europe needs Musk. It is a story in several parts.

First, Europe is failing economically. It used to be vibrant, at least while the US government largely underwrote their defense costs. In 2010, the GDP of the EU equaled that of the United States. However, that is drying up with Trump forcing the EU nations to pay their way in NATO. Moreover, the EU nations are cutting their own throats with utopian energy policies. It is stunning but in no way surprising then, that the GDP of the EU has decreased in 15 years to half that of the U.S.

Sixteen years ago, the US and EU economies were nearly equal in size.



Today, the US economy is 50% larger than the EU.



Europe is being STRANGLED by the EU and its Commission President von der Leyen's red tape. pic.twitter.com/NC23A1QZNZ — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) December 30, 2024

That’s only a part of the story. As Europe circles the drain, the socialist bureaucracy that defines the EU nations is desperately trying to hold onto power, making a mockery of democracy in the process.

In France, Macron manipulated the elections and allied with communists to keep Le Pen's winning electoral party out of office. And in now common form of the socialist left, Macron has embraced lawfare and is prosecuting Le Pen.

In Germany, the afD is the big winner in Germany’s most recent democratic elections, in large part because it wants to control the immigration that is destroying Germany’s national identity, social fabric, and, along with green obsessions, its economic stability. It is the people’s choice. However, those in power are shutting it down:

Germany’s other political parties have pledged not to cooperate with the AfD. The resulting “firewall” shuts the party out of governing coalitions, no matter how much popular support it enjoys. The AfD is denied the committee chairmanships in the national parliament in Berlin that its numbers would otherwise entitle it to. German courts have almost uniformly rejected the party’s efforts to remove these legal and extralegal barriers to normal participation in political life.

In Romania, the nation’s highest court overturned the results of an election that saw a right-wing party win a surprising electoral victory. As the Brussels Signal explains, the High Court’s act was a blatant interference in that nation’s democracy taken on the basis of bald allegations.

In England, Labour is revising voting laws to allow foreigners to vote in UK elections.

The only reason to ban voter ID is to commit voting fraud.



Some playbook there as here. https://t.co/XeffSfMFsu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

Democracy is not under assault in the EU from Elon Musk. It is under assault from the nations of the EU itself.

Moreover, Europe is in complete cultural collapse as hard-left politicians war on the Judeo-Christian religions, the twin foundations of Western civilization. The radical atheist/socialist left is not merely winning, but it is also inviting radical Muslims to immigrate and serve as allies in that fight.

The effects of this are catastrophic.

Are these numbers accurate, @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/PVGlUY5mId — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025 BREAKING: There was 3 bombings in Sweden tonight.



Two attacks in Gothenburg and one in my hometown of Täby.



In 2023 there was 149 bombing attacks.



We now have almost daily terr*r bombings.



Did you hear anything about this on the news? — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 5, 2025 France: Intel chief says Muslim Brotherhood is working to turn the country into an Islamic caliphate -

https://t.co/g1dE4zLElh pic.twitter.com/IXaIpWigIR — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) December 29, 2024 Because they’re afraid to say “Muslim.” Yet these “grooming gang members” were animated by Islamic principles that justified and even sanctified their actions in their own eyes. Yet almost no one in the UK and few elsewhere dare to talk about that. https://t.co/cc4yKDPnAM — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) January 7, 2025

There is no question that the EU governments hate Elon Musk. But for the citizens of those countries, he is their last, best hope.

