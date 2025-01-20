The petty party is now the pity party

To Americans paying attention, the Democrat party has become more and more petty by the day since Biden took office in 2021.

President Trump’s election victory in 2024 has sent them into the stratosphere of pettiness.

They used every arrow in their quiver to destroy anyone they could find who was present in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Those would be Americans who knew that election had been rigged, stolen via numerous strategies they had in place should Trump seem to be winning.

They had Mark Zuckerberg’s $419 million worth of drop boxes to be stuffed with phony ballots.

They had millions of fake ballots ready to be deployed in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin.

Deployed they were when at 9:00 p.m. that election night, Trump was winning. The vote counting was stopped in order to get all those fake ballots to all the right places so Trump’s victory could be vanquished, erased. And there were a host of other problems.

Bottom line? The 2020 election was most certainly stolen. The illegitimate Joe Biden was installed to be the counterfeit president who would be the puppet of the far left. Biden was never in control of his so-called regime. He has had no idea what polices and bills he supported, what EOs he signed or who he has pardoned beyond Hunter.

He was always a petty, stupid man who relished his own imaginary greatness. He was the perfect foil for those who have been running the country.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson just revealed, nearly a year ago he had a meeting with Biden who had no idea what he had or had not signed into law.

Why didn’t Johnson say so then? Good question.

If the confirmation hearings that took place last week, with more to come, were an example of what the Democrat party has become, those who watched know now, without a doubt, that that party is the petty party.

The Democrats on the Armed Services Committee all demeaned themselves with their pathetic attempts to dirty up Pete Hegseth. Their personal attacks fell on deaf ears while Americans who watched were embarrassed by their descent into the gutter. They didn’t lay a hand on Hegseth who was clearly their moral superior despite his past failings. How do men like Sen. Dick Blumenthal, guilty of stolen valor himself, so egregiously self-unaware, call Hegseth unqualified?

The same was true of the gaggle of girl Democrats on that committee who tried to “gotcha’ Hegseth over and over again. Sens. Mazie Hirono (HI), Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Tammy Duckworth (IL) acted as though they were middle school mean girls, a gang of four intent upon fragging the cute boy who had not paid them the attention they thought they deserved.

Their petty, childish attacks on Hegseth were like an H.R. session at some company that fell for the DEI nonsense, where whining is the order of every day.

The same was true of the Democrats on the Judiciary committee who sought to submarine Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi.

They were even worse. They were more concerned about whether or not she would investigate those involved in the Russia hoax, the J6 hoax, and the incredibly unconstitutional lawfare perpetrated on Trump; every single lawsuit filed against him was an abuse of the law. The oleaginous Adam Schiff, one of the most criminally corrupt members of Congress and now a Senator, is clearly shaking in his boots over the possibility of being held accountable for his many crimes against Trump and the Constitution. Sens. Alex Padilla, Sheldon Whitehouse, and the ever-unenlightened Dick Durbin did themselves no favors with their obsession with the 2020 election and if she will investigate and prosecute “Trump’s political opponents,” -- them.

They all know their party is massively guilty of election interference and of promoting the massively illegal lawfare visited on Trump.

A few of them, such as Alvin Bragg and Letitia James, campaigned on using the courts to destroy the man, which is Lavrentiy Beria’s tactic – “show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

On the second day, they even brought in the demon Mary McCord, of the Mark Elias/Andrew Weissmann/Norm Eisen cabal of anti-Trumpers. What began as petty on the surface turned out to be very destructive in the end.

These people have no use for, no respect or reverence for the Constitution. They are about one thing, one thing only – power; so much so that they’ve forgotten how not to be obvious.

The other confirmation hearings - Marco Rubio (Sec. of State), Scott Bessent (Sec. Treasury), Lee Zeldin (EPA), Dan Ratcliff (CIA), Doug Burgum (Interior) and Kristi Noem’s (DHS) hearings were very much the same; Democrats embarrassed themselves.

Many revealed their ignorance of the issues involved. (Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, for example). Despite Trump’s win, most Dems cling to their support of open borders and the care and protection of migrants, even the criminals among them, at the expense of American citizens. Many, many lives have been lost to violent, criminal migrants, young women like Laken Riley, and yet most Democrats voted against the Laken Riley Act, which mandates deporting those known criminals.

What does that tell us? That they all have been dutifully indoctrinated with the Marxist ideology of the Saul Alinskyites, Hillary Clinton being one of his most ardent followers. They believe America is an illegitimate nation and, despite the tremendous wealth and privilege they enjoy as members of Congress, they want to take the country down, for us, not themselves.

It never occurs to them that their policies may one day affect their quality of life. They are all certain that their own lives of wealth and privilege will never be affected by the laws and restrictions they impose on the rest of us. And they are right about that. The same goes for the RINOs who are committed to the entrenched deep state establishment. They are addicted to lobbyist money; the money is too good.

One can only imagine how the confirmation hearings for Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard and RFK, Jr. will go. Will the petty party have learned anything from the deserved mockery they’ve had to endure so far? We shall see.

As much of the country delights in Trump’s victory and the optimism with which it has galvanized the nation, the demoralized Democrats are wallowing in self-pity, anger and frustration.

Watch CNN or MSNBC and see them whine. The Rachel Maddows, Joy Reids, Lawrence O’Donnells, etc. are all of a type without a clue as to why Trump won so definitively. They all live in bubbles of their own making. They loathe Trump and his supporters who they are convinced are their intellectual inferiors. But they are on the wrong side of every issue that concerns Americans: the economy (inflation), crime, safety, a secure border, freedom from government interference in our private lives, their silly green agenda meant to imprison all of us in “15-minute smart cities,” and peace. The billions given to Ukraine are an affront to the catastrophic problems Americans are enduring without government assistance: homelessness, foreign invasion, fentanyl deaths, hurricanes and fires. There are no words to adequately describe the government’s failure to help the hurricane victims of Appalachia. It has to be purposeful. 'Petty' hardly describes what they are still suffering at the vile hands of FEMA. The government under Joe Biden has utterly failed the American people.

So, the petty party is now most assuredly the pity party, whining and bemoaning Trump’s victory, calling him fascist and all sorts of other malicious names, none of which he is. He is actually the real deal; so is his running mate, J.D. Vance. Both are actually pro-American Americans, men who love this country. Trump, throughout his life, contributed much to it, certainly to the city of New York. The left fiercely resents him for being a good man, a good father, who was a great president from 2017 through 2020, despite COVID and everything else the Democrats threw at him. It just may be that the petty party has now been relegated to the trash bin of American politics. They’ve been wrong about absolutely everything – CRT- the primacy of race over everything else, DEI – equity over merit, transgenderism and all its pronoun nonsense – a biological impossibility, ESG, and every other silly mandate of wokery. Let us hope all that will now vanish into the ether of bad societal experiments. Good riddance to it all.

Image: Moose G, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed