Let them wash their clothes at the creek....

Did you chat with a friend in California over Christmas? Well, I did and learned a couple of things. It’s still lovely out there, especially the coastal highway. And it’s getting more expensive to drive, and heat and cool your home in the Golden State. Everything in the name of climate change, or protecting the earth, as they remind us. This is a good observation from John Sexton:

In short, having jacked up prices for electricity to the highest rates in the contiguous US, California is now going to force everyone to use even more electricity for basic home needs like cooking and heating. We’re all just living at the mercy of Gavin Newsom and his left-leaning regulators. Whatever they decide is best is what we all have to do. No wonder so many people are fleeing the state for other less expensive, less Democrat-controlled places like Texas and Florida.

Well, Gavin can explain all of that when he runs for president in 2028…or so we hear.

The bottom line is that the Democrats do not pay a price for their reckless disregard for common sense. First, there are not enough “red votes” to change things, though apparently, Trump flipped a few counties. Second, and worst of all, more and more simply move away from the state; we see some of that in Texas with California license plates on the freeways. Can’t blame them, but it does not help the state when more and more productive people pack up and leave.

To paraphrase Marie-Antoinette, let them save energy by washing their clothes at the closest creek, let the California sun dry it for them, and let that ocean breeze cool their homes. At least, the elites will feel like they are saving the planet from all of those conveniences to which we’ve grown accustomed. All in the name of saving the planet…or so they tell us.

