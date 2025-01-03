Globalized labor killed Laddie the Cat

Pets are being disappeared across the nation as they always have been by angry neighbors or plain mean people. Some of these ugly types are so-called “migrants” as I witnessed when my neighbor’s cat was slaughtered in front of me as I walked up the block below my home a couple days prior to Trump being elected.

Graphic warning: This story is about a slaughtered cat that was killed with impunity by Biden’s “newcomers,” a friendly and mild feline whose corpse was stolen, and whose likely entrails were left days later in a plastic sandwich bag along a trail in some woods across the street from me. That grisly find was discovered by a couple of adolescent dirtbike riders (I saw their cellphone pics of the bag with entrails), who reported it to police, who responded to the report and presumably gathered that evidence.

I heard Laddie the Cat’s piercing death-scream for about a half-minute as I was walking toward my hillside city neighborhood, full of old people. It ain’t so homey anymore, since globalized labor uglies came to town so that the rich could get even richer.

“Laddie” the Cat (my nickname for him, not his real name) was slaughtered by two Hispanic migrants driving a landscaping truck with a large trailer in tow. The company that owns that subsidiary company employs more than 4,000 employees nationwide. (Why does such a big company need foreign labor?)

I witnessed the end of the slaughter and reported it to two different police officers and the neighbor who owned the cat, and called the landscaping company whose truck the two dwarf-like killers were in (the driver looked like a 14-year-old kid); they intentionally ran over the cat backward and forward repeatedly, kicked Laddie’s corpse from being stuck on the undercarriage of the truck, threw it into the truck like trash, and drove away laughing.

When speaking to the company, I demanded these malhechores be fired. I don’t know if they were fired, but I did talk to a manager about it and identified the vehicle, workers, and dates and locations of sighting the workers—more than once and in more than one location. They had a two-foot circular spot of blood and organ fluid stuck to the truck for several days after, it was easy to pick out.

When they snatch, torture or kill your favorite pet, even if it’s your neighbor’s animal, it doesn’t matter after the fact if they actually ate it, since the torture and killing are what really matter. How many pets in Springfield, or Charleroi, or across the nation have been killed, stolen, or both by vindictive foreigners who hate their neighbors with third-world vendettas and an overweening desire for unearned respeto?

How many pets were disappeared by angry and envious migrants from nasty, third-world countries? Is it really possible it only happened to that one cat I knew?

I am more of a dog person. But I learned over the years that cats are really freelancers (as opposed to corporate-trained dogs), and so are rather worthy of respect in and of themselves. My next door neighbor used to have two cats—a black-and-white one, and a white-and-black one, the latter of which is the now-dead one, Laddie. He was an outdoor cat, and a very friendly and lovable one.

The meme using Trump’s line “they’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats,” is catchy, but it’s possible to downplay serious matters like neighborliness. Disregard for small matters fray our social fabric and destroy trust in a locality and its future.

American citizens and illegal migrant job thieves who have radically different cultures and “value” systems, where one is obviously superior and one is obviously inferior, are bound to rub each other the wrong way—and our government has empowered hotheaded foreigners to do dirty deeds because they believe they’ll get away with them. For the record, no fracas preceded Laddie’s slaughter. I have been vocal in print about what I think of illegals around here, and some of these diminutive invaders know it, and have catcalled me in the past, trying to bait me.

Illegal alien dirtbagos can be vindictive and lowbrow. They’ll even slaughter and steal your neighbor’s cat for fun, or to try to get at you. It happened to me.

But the cops said I’m not the victim and can’t press charges. That cat’s owner is probably a leftist, in this town. Laddie was apolitical to the point of getting up to leave when I’d start to sing Irish folk songs—he had no time for it, whether I was tipsy or sober.

I am the victim, I witnessed it, I said to one officer with whom I spoke. And society is the victim.

He was a good cat. His killing wasn’t an accident. Stealing his smashed corpse and his likely dissection and dismemberment isn’t a joke, and shouldn’t go unremarked. It was meant as a message, and we all need to get the message sent: You can’t stop our invasion; we’re entitled to do what we will.

We sure as hell can stop it, and we will.

All images herein taken and provided by author.