Biden and Allstate? We are not in good hands

There is tone deaf and then there is Joe Biden.

And Allstate CEO Tom Wilson.

Biden, towards the end of a press conference on the New Orleans terror attack that killed fifteen people, said he needed to “get this damn thing done” because the game was about to start.

When Biden was updating the country about this t*rrorist attack, he looked at his watch and said he can’t wait to get the damn press conference done because the football game was starting.



Imagine being a family member of one of these victims and seeing that.



He’s disgraceful. https://t.co/evIqzX7nTs pic.twitter.com/sUyA5RtiuR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

It was obviously quite an annoyance to him to have to update the nation he supposedly still leads on the deadly attack. What really matters is that he gets to watch the whole game.

Allstate CEO Wilson issued a video statement aired during the early stages of the Sugar Bowl, for which Allstate was the official corporate sponsor.

NEW: Allstate CEO Tom Wilson says Americans need to overcome their "addiction of divisiveness" and "accept people's differences" following the terror attack in New Orleans.



If only Shamsud Din Jabbar had heard this message two days ago!



The comment was made at the start of the… pic.twitter.com/WDPWZhPrru — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2025

He addressed the attack, stating that “tragedy struck the New Orleans community.” No, a vehicle driven by a radicalized convert to Islam struck the New Orleans community, Tom.

And, unlike a tornado, hurricane, or flood, this was a deliberate, man-caused catastrophe. Wilson then suggested that we Americans have to overcome our "addiction to divisiveness and negativity."

What the bleeping hell does that have to do with the attack, CEO Asshat?

I’m pretty sure those killed were not addicted to divisiveness and weren’t obsessed with negativity, given that they were celebrating the birth of the new year … in a very diverse urban area.

But Wilson still wasn’t done being an idiot. He actually went on to state that we must "accept people's imperfections and differences."

Like their addiction to radical Islamic terror and desire to slaughter as many innocent men, women, and children as they can? Those “imperfections and differences?!”

Diversity is not a ‘value.’ Tolerance is not a ‘virtue,’ at least not necessarily. Neither are ‘Godly.’ As Mark Steyn notes, diversity is where countries go to die. And, as I have often stated, you get what you tolerate. Tolerance of theft, arson, rape, incest, mass murder, et cetera, is bad.

And it is disobedience to God. Diversity of incompetence, illness, sloth, and evil is not a good thing. Our elites’ current focus on diversity and tolerance, to the near exclusion of anything and everything else, could quite possibly lead to our destruction.

Allstate’s commercials urge us all to sign up with the company to be “better protected from mayhem.” Wouldn’t have helped those killed on Bourbon Street. Whatever their imperfections and differences.

Biden and Allstate? We’re not in good hands.

