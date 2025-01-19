Is it time to rethink the Senate confirmation process?

It is Senate confirmation season and as expected we witnessed grandstanding, virtue signaling, amateur theatrics, unintentional hilarity, partisan hackery, pettiness, and insanity.

The cringe-inducing display would embarrass the crassest of carnival barkers.

This was the D.C. Democrat establishment at its unrepentant worst.

The silver lining is that Trump's nominees seemed thoroughly prepared. They were armed with facts about potential questions from the worst partisan Democrats. They also seemed emotionally ready to withstand the most vicious torrent of baseless slander which enabled them to get the better of their verbal assaulters and calumniators.

The display was so abominable it was impossible to decide which exchange was the most revolting.

So here's a look at some of the most cringe-inducing moments, in no partial order of worthlessness.

Here's the loathesome lightweight, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) at her worst:





Hirono used discredited reports to slander Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. She baselessly claimed President Trump ordered guards to "shoot protesters in the legs" during a protest at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., in 2020. She even asked Hegseth whether he would invade Greenland or take over the Panama Canal.



The only good that came from this exchange was from the creative minds on social media:

Mazie Hirono asked Pete Hegseth if he was drunk at work…



Wait for it…😂😂😂



This might be the greatest AI video I’ve ever seen.

pic.twitter.com/MwA3a2rNT0 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 14, 2025 Hirono used discredited reports to slander Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. She baselessly claimed President Trump ordered guards to "shoot protesters in the legs" during a protest at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., in 2020. She even asked Hegseth whether he would invade Greenland or take over the Panama Canal.The only good that came from this exchange was from the creative minds on social media:

Hirono wasn't done. She also attempted to compel Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi to attack Trump by asking a series of questions about the 2020 elections, the January 6th protests, and the role of the DOJ. During the exchange, Bondi, who was cool as a cucumber, revealed that Hirono was the only Senator who didn't meet with her before the confirmation.



An animated Senator Elizabeth Warren was condescending in her questioning of Hegseth about the role of women in combat and eventually made a laughing stock of herself

Echoing Warren was an unhinged Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand:

Senator Tim Kaine focused on Hegseth's personal life, particularly the salacious claims

Next was Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who humiliated himself while questioning Bondi. Bondi was prepared for Schiff and mentioned Schiff being censured by Congress for making false statements and leaking Devin Nunes's Memo:

It was also discovered that Schiff was following the inglorious Bidenian tradition of dozing off at key event Note how @PamBondi calls out Sleeper Cells in America, particularly In the hearing room. @SenAdamSchiff pic.twitter.com/J2o4hXbOrd — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) January 15, 2025



Next was Senator Alex Padilla's (D-CA) turn to be outclassed by Bondi





Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who famously falsified his military record, attempted to grandstand before Bondi and failed.

Then there was Democrat Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois who unsuccessfully attempted to trap Bondi about the 2020 elections.



Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) bafflingly asked Bondi if Trump was eligible to run for another term

To summarize, this was an absolute disgrace. Next was Senator Alex Padilla's (D-CA) turn to be outclassed by BondiSen. Richard Blumenthal, who famously falsified his military record, attempted to grandstand before Bondi and failed.Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) bafflingly asked Bondi if Trump was eligible to run for another term

Both Republicans and Democrats behaved predictably and viewers learned nothing.

This raises questions about the process itself.

Why should Senators who receive mandates from half of their state be allowed to obstruct the choices of a president who received a national mandate?

Let's look at a state Trump won but elected Democrat senators.

The state of Arizona is a perfect example, which President Trump won, but which has two Democrat senators.

What have the Senators been up to?

Here's Arizona Senator Mark Kelly slandered Pete Hegseth during his exchange.

Here's the other Arizona senator, Ruben Gallego, who seems to be against the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Both senators are likely to vote against Trump's nominees.

Won't this undermine Trump's Arizona mandate?

The Senators did receive a mandate from Arizonans, but to make laws and not to undermine the vote they gave to President Trump.

Let's think of a hypothetical scenario where Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the Senate.

They wouldn't have rejected most of Trump's nominees which would undermine Trump's mandate.

Another reason to abandon this confirmation phase is that cabinet secretaries aren't policymakers, all they can do is advise the president on policy. Their function is to execute the president's vision for the nation for which he received a mandate. They are subordinates who are supposed to follow orders. They are supposed to run their department efficiently to implement the president's policies.

The only vetting needed is for a criminal record and conflict of interest.

In parliamentary democracies, the head of state, the prime minister, appoints his cabinet without any confirmation.



A Senate confirmation may work for judicial appointments since those are lifetime appointments and because their rulings can change the course of the nation.



But the problem isn't necessarily about the idea behind confirmations, but rather the way is being exploited.

Ideally, this phase should be like a panel interview, i.e., a thorough and fact-based probe of the nominee. Unfortunately, Senate confirmation and hearings have devolved into amateur theatrics and partisan skullduggery.

The fact that the nominees usually have prolonged meetings with Senators before the hearing makes the process even more gratuitous. If transparency is the aim, the entire meeting should be broadcast. Why would these meetings be reduced to staged time-restricted interactions that prevent thorough answers and follow-up questions?

The content of the exchange also makes the phase pointless, some questions are often on disproven claims, irrelevant topics, and voyeuristic curiosity.

Let's remember the individuals who were confirmed in the recent past. The likes of Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, etc. aren't even fit to manage a weekend picnic.

We must also remember that the confirmation phase can also be circumvented. When Susan Rice withdrew her Secretary of State nomination, Obama appointed her National Security Adviser, which does not require Senate confirmation.

The idea of Senate confirmation hearings was conceived in an era when D.C. had honor and when Senators wanted the best for their country. As we all know, that era is now in our very distant past.

The current display is focused on creating a viral moment on social media which improves career prospects and facilitates fundraising, all of this at the expense of an individual who has stepped up to serve their country.

It is time to rethink, and perhaps even DOGE, this phase.

Image: Screen shot from YouTube video