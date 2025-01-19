Catfight gets louder: Pelosi daughter tells Jill Biden to put on her big girl pants because nobody speaks well of Joe

Democrats are such attractive people.

As crowds fill the streets of Washington with President Trump's supporters celebrating, top Democrats are busy sniping and catfighting with each other, going full cat scratch fever in this particular instance:

According to Politico, it started with this insult:

Since breaking her hip in Europe last month, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been deluged with messages, flowers and calls of concern from heads of state, colleagues in both parties and even royalty, most notably Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri, who was hosting her when she fell and has been solicitous through her recovery. Yet it’s who she has not heard from that’s most remarkable, and that has infuriated Pelosi’s friends and family: Joe and Jill Biden. Fueling that anger is Jill Biden’s continued, and now public, nursing of a grudge toward Pelosi for pushing the president to withdraw from last year’s campaign. “If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” Alexandra Pelosi, the former speaker’s daughter, told me Saturday. “There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them.” The younger Pelosi made clear she was speaking only for herself.

That's a whole lot of sulfurous sentiment from one side to the other and, man, it stinks.

The Bidens and Pelosis began mixing it up when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced Joe Biden to pull out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance last July. She plotted with other Democrats, particularly former President Obama, and by the time she was able to corner him (he had been avoiding them) the pair read him the Riot Act -- either step down or they'd sic the 25th Amendment on him.

Joe departed, but not without bitterness, even as Democrats showering him with fake praise about his George Washington-like selflessness. He pulled a fast one over that weekend, by naming Kamala Harris, a meritless pinhead no one thought could win, to take his spot, depriving Pelosi and Obama of the satisfaction of picking who they wanted to run instead.

It went downhill from there, with Biden muttering he thought he would have won if he hadn't been pushed out of the race, despite his impossibly low poll numbers, and bitter statements about Pelosi ending their friendship of "50 years" last month.

“We were friends for 50 years,” Jill Biden told The Washington Post in an interview published Wednesday, putting a deliberate stress on the length of time. “It was disappointing.” “Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded,” Jill Biden said. “I learned a lot about human nature.”

Now that's congealed a little more with Joe not sending Nancy a get-well-card for her fall, and now Alexandra Pelosi's comments about "Lady McBiden" putting on her big girl pants because nobody says nice things any more about Joe.

That's the same Alexandra Pelosi who effectively endorsed the violence and injuries inflicted on libertarian-conservative Sen. Rand Paul by a leftist fanatic. Alexandra seems to be the Pelosi voice of ugly things.

And while Joe may be senile as they get, he, or whoever is controlling him, are firm that a Biden never forgets.

Politico added this:

Pelosi has tried multiple times, I’m told, to have a conversation with Biden. But she and intermediaries who’ve also attempted a rapprochement have repeatedly been met with the same response from the president’s top advisers: The answer is no. “She’s been told they’re not over it, don’t make more overtures because he’s blaming her,” said a person who has spoken to Pelosi about the conversations between the former speaker and Biden’s aides. Pelosi told people last week she’s struck that the Bidens would leave on such a low note, asking rhetorically why they’d convey such bitterness.

So the Bidens hate the Pelosis with a purple passion. Jill hates Obama. Jill hates Kamala. Obama despises Joe. Everyone hates the Clintons.

None of these people can stand each other because they are all too in love with power first.

Of course these friendship break apart and these grudges fester. None of them are actually about friendship the way normal people experience it, these relationships are just one hand washing the other.

When the only thing you've got going is power and a capacity to shovel cash, friendships can get pretty secondary.

The interesting thing about this with the Bidens is that it's now getting so public.

When have we ever heard about this kind of nobody-likes-you high school level venality so public?

Not only are they getting public, the shots fired are getting more frequent, they aren't coming out a couple years after the events. And they're getting incredibly nasty -- how's "Lady McBiden" sound? Not even we who loathe these nasty characters came up with that one.

Maybe it's time to get out the popcorn, because a house divided like that is not going to stand. Maybe sooner rather than later the whole Democrat edifice will come tumbling down. The U.S. will be the better for it if these Democrats melt down into sulfurous rage against one another and in the end go the way of the Nazis.

