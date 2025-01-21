At a hearing in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to consider Fox News host Pete Hegseth's candidacy for defense secretary, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) asked him a provocative question: whether Hegseth would approve of the use of force to capture Greenland if Donald Trump gives him such an order.

Hegseth responded confidently and professionally: "One of the things that President Trump is so good at is never strategically tipping his hand so I would never in this public forum give one way or another."

Hegseth's response demonstrates that the possibility of the island coming under U.S. control still exists.

The discussion that unfolded in the media on this issue led the Danish government, according to The Wall Street Journal, to open a feedback channel with President Trump to discuss the Greenland issue.

Copenhagen is reportedly ready to hold negotiations with the U.S. government on military and economic deals related to the island but wants them to take place behind closed doors.

At the same time, it is doubtful that President Trump is interested in dialogue. He most likely will not coordinate his foreign policy with Denmark as Denmark seems to be implying, but will begin to implement a set of measures to transfer the island to Washington's control.

There is a window of opportunity for this that the new U.S. administration can (and should) take advantage of.

It is known that Greenland, which is an autonomous entity within Denmark, may secede from the kingdom following a national referendum.

Greenland's current prime minister, Mute Egede, has repeatedly said the island will seek its independence. Locals say they are discriminated against by the Danish government, which neither provides them with equal pay nor gives similar opportunities in education and health care.

At the same time, it is obvious that Greenlanders, despite the desire to secede from Denmark, are unlikely to gain prosperity without foreign subsidies; half of Greenland’s government budget is financed through a direct subsidy from Copenhagen, amounting to about $500 million a year.

The following picture is emerging: Greenlanders, with their souls striving for independence, understand that their autonomy needs support from the outside. And at this point, President Trump appears on stage with an offer to join the United States.

It is clear why the Republican needs it: Greenland's potential acquisition fits perfectly into the American First concept -- the interests of the country and its dominance in the world are becoming a national policy priority.

The U.S. will have access to deposits of minerals, the development of which is at an initial stage due to the need for large investments and the labor intensity of extracting natural resources in a cold climate. In addition, Greenland's location will open new trade routes for the U.S. and strengthen Washington's influence in the Arctic, which President Trump especially needs to do, to put pressure on China and Russia.

Another question arises -- do Greenlanders want this? A survey conducted by Patriot Polling, despite a small sample (416 residents), demonstrates that Greenland residents generally support a potential accession to the United States -- 57.3% of respondents are in favor of this scenario.

And this is understandable -- the attractiveness of American investment in the Greenlandic economy is too high.

President Trump, as an experienced businessman, understands that.

However, he faces a more difficult task. The President's decision to acquire Greenland sets a precedent -- even the island's constitutional withdrawal from Denmark and its entry into the United States will create too loud a resonance due to the encroachment on European security.

In this regard, President Trump should still take into account how Copenhagen will behave in this situation and what problems may arise if dialogue with the Danish government is avoided.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has already asked for a meeting with him, which indicates both the intention of the Danish authorities to discuss Greenland and its future, and that the words of the U.S. president were taken very seriously.

However, if President Trump really decided to transfer Greenland to the American legal field, then it is necessary to act as soon as possible.

There is no doubt that China is already planning a response. One thing is clear -- the acquisition/accession of the island to the U.S. could be the longest lasting political legacy of our president.

For the first time in a long time, a country suffering from a controversial foreign policy full of failures and mistakes (Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Middle East) is able to feel strong and great again.

This requires iron will and confidence. And President Trump no doubt has those qualities.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

