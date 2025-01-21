The new dawn is here

The inauguration speech was far-reaching, multifaceted, only slightly retrospective, and emphasized what an opportunity we have before us. After the obligatory humbling of the current state of the federal government, the rest was optimism and American to the core.

Everything made sense. Border security even with military involvement and potential controversial acts; energy independence and exportation of energy as a key driver of economic growth; a return to sanity in meritocracy and ending government-manufactured racial and gender division; the acknowledgement of our success as a country mainly through American entrepreneurship, not government action.

Somehow, instead of the overtly hollow sound of when Biden said, “Unity,” followed closely by “existential threat to democracy,” it seems that Trump, by dismissing DEI and fake racism nonsense, actually will bring America together, as seen to the (surprising to legacy media) swelling support from the supposedly “marginalized” segments of our country.

Early evidence is the shift in the alignment of the “oligarchs,” now anxious to participate in winning instead of apologizing. Yes, we should be vigilant about monopoly power, but it is hard to argue with the importance of what the “magnificent seven” have done for America and the world. Don't be haters, but make sure there is room for competition.

It must be said that beyond the charisma of Trump, he has assembled the most incredible team, perhaps in United States history, as we may see barring another major distraction like COVID, though I doubt Trump 2024 would allow the government to cripple us again. Obviously, Elon is a phenomenon, but we have to also admire Vivek’s American spirit and smarts. J.D. Vance is going to continue to impress people as we go forward, and Trump should entrust him with major responsibilities, unlike most previous VPs.

The other, so-called controversial picks like Pete Hegseth for DoD, Kash Patel for FBI, and Tulsi Gabbard for DNI, all are inspired choices that bleed red, white, and blue. They will take down government corruption and make us, along with Elon and Vivek in DOGE, proud once again of our government as a partner in American prosperity and freedom, instead of some kind of feudal overlords.

At the risk of appearing sycophantic, did you see a kind of light in Trump’s eyes? I couldn’t imagine writing that a day ago, but there was something there, and a kind of complete calm even when he was being edgy. I guess surviving that assassination attempt brings light.

Trump is not perfect, of course. No one is. He knows he is a narcissist, but he’s our narcissist, and that is the case because he wants America to be great again, if you had not noticed. He wants to take personal credit more than need be, we get it. But he is the one doing it, against the stream of the Deep State that worked so hard against him in the first term.

Can the media move on from the 2020 election questions and condemning Jan 6, 2021? They seem reluctant, but also treading water and looking for a life preserver.

For many of us, given how doggedly the first Trump term was disrupted through hoaxes and subpoenas and prosecutions of seemingly everyone in his inner circle for “process crimes,” and embroiling the nation for three years with the Russia Hoax, this upcoming term is the best we have felt since at least when we realized the first Obama term was not going to do what we hoped. The steady decline ended today.

This is a great day and promise of a great period, maybe even that “Golden Age,” for America, and with a bit of providence, great for the world. We need to climb back, but we are optimistic that we can. We need the rest of the world, including our allies, to understand America will not always be their cavalry rushing to the rescue of their local issues. We need the press to at least attempt to understand market economics in the macro world where taxation and tariffs are a big factor in prosperity. Fair trade: what is the problem with that?

The Democrats are uncertain right now how to proceed, and it would be great if that party reinvented itself to not just always be in opposition to Make America Great Again, but that seems their continuing modus operandi. We can predict that opposition will ultimately fail completely and could doom the existing socialist agenda, but maybe they reinvent themselves as a rational, replete with actual ideas, alternative party that helps keep the one in power from getting too carried away: the situation we just saved our country from in the 2024 election.

Once again, we have the wind behind us, we have substantial and practical plans, and we have a great vision for how we can advance humanity, through innovation and as was promised, sometime not so distant in the future, planting an American flag on Mars.

Rick McDowell is a writer of political philosophy, sociology, history, and essays on the mind at http//www.americanperspective.today

Image: AT via Magic Studio