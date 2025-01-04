'Fart hard' and other buffooneries beset Democrats as Congress opens

Democrats have been having a hard time of it, lately.

Not only did they fail to regain the House in this past election, which saw the ascent of Donald Trump to the White House, they've just witnessed the GOP come together and elect on one go a reasonably good House Speaker, Mike Johnson, who had the support of President Trump.

They should be on their best behavior, actually, in their party's bid to convince voters that they are the party to be elected. They got rid of some dinosaurs. They insist they're the party of the people.

But well, they're Democrats, and instead of that, they've only made themselves figures of fun.

Here's their leader, exhorting them to 'fart hard':

Jeffries: "We will fart hard for the freedom to vote." pic.twitter.com/KtWqEasvZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2025

Yeah, he really said that, and sure, it was a slip of the tongue. But given this party's disheveled state, it appears to be a Freudian slip of the tongue. Every time they go off the rails over Trump, they end up with thought-leaders like this:

That isn't all that defined them by a long shot. Joe Biden's nemesis, the lifelong friend he's supposedly not speaking to any more, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who engineered Joe's ouster based on his advanced age and senility, seems to have some old-people problems of her own.

Nancy Pelosi is falling asleep during the Speaker vote.

pic.twitter.com/lSIW3KzOXZ — Jack (@jackunheard) January 3, 2025

If slurring one's speech during a debate is grounds for a candidate change, what is actual napping during a major congressional seating in a great demonstration of 'democracy' supposed to be grounds for? Pelosi is 84. Who's going to tell her?

While we are in the Land of Ethelred the Unready, here's Kamala Harris, forgetting the words to the Pledge of Allegiance:

Kamala Harris is just one heartbeat away from becoming our next president and yet she can’t remember the pledge of allegiance. Perhaps it is because she grew up in Canada and hates America? Perhaps she’s drunk? Perhaps she’s stupid. We may never know.



h/t @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/R5lJKExKL9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025

Odds are good that she never actually learned it, given that she was raised in a progressive Berkeley household where The Internationale would be more likely to be recited or sung than the Pledge of Allegiance. After that, she grew up in Canada, where they don't recite that pledge much, either. News reports have been out there that she didn't register to vote until she was past 30 years of age, and only at the insistence of her then-sugardaddy, Willie Brown.

Anybody surprised that her knowledge of the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. was at best, approximate. She came that close to being its president.

More mice-like congresscritters were active, too.

Here is Rep. Sara Jacobs of San Diego, putting on her makeup in a stunt being pulled by youthful TikTok enthusiasts called "get ready with me," or #GRWM:

#GRWM to get sworn into Congress pic.twitter.com/cO7t9nYOn2 — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) January 3, 2025

That's too much information, Sara. Nobody wants to know how much makeup you slathe on or how many makeup techniques you employ from the spas you visit to get That Natural Look. It is interesting that you are uncomfortable in some ways with it, nervously citing congressional activity and spitting out all your knowledge of it, as if to say you'd still like to be taken seriously after stripping down to your skivvies like a teenager.

Well, you're not. But you do you.

Her close ally had too much information for us, too:

‼️AOC says‼️ shes not pregnant and that she had alot of food at Thanksgiving......



Did she get and abortion since the left worships that? pic.twitter.com/oOzflhUC6c — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) January 4, 2025

Apparently nothing's off limits from this bunch.

Jacobs also posed with her family for photos and posted them. After months of keeping aloof from the news that she was involved with a Black September terrorist mastermind's grandson for a couple years, there she is with Ammar Campa-Najjar right behind her in the first photo, still an item of some kind, a boyfriend, a live-in-lover, or maybe even a husband, probably making her Jewish billionaire grandpa blanch. Campa-Najjar once called his old gramps, "a legend. That gramps, recall, got rubbed out by the Mossad in the wake of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre of Israeli athletes. That's why he's a "legend" and not a gramps you could actually visit like Sara has.

The third time’s the charm! So glad my family (including my niece Ayla and nephew Arli) could finally watch me be sworn into Congress! pic.twitter.com/mBEEY66lfW — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) January 4, 2025

So now we know they are still an item, as Jacobs pontificates for Palestine from Congress.

Had enough? The bottom line here is that Democrats are putting out one buffoon show after another, some witting, some unwitting, some so bad all you can think is that this is the evil party gone stupid. Good luck with that, Democrats, just keep pratfalling as you are, as Republicans are going to need it. Fart hard, Democrats, fart hard.

