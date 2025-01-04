Biden soils Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarding it to Soros and other politically useful cronies

As President Obama used to say: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f--- things up."

Or as President Trump put it: "Everything he touches turns to s---."

Joe's always promoted that kind of partisan unity.

So now he's handing out another slew of awards, as if his pardons and commutations to heinous criminals, and his civilian award to Liz Cheney were not enough.

According to the New York Post:

President Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, billionaire Democratic megadonor George Soros and several others at a White House ceremony on Saturday. The White House said Clinton, Soros and the 17 other recipients of the prestigious award are “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.” “President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” the White House said in a statement. “These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

The Post lists 19 recipients, all or virtually all Democrats.

Some, such as Bono, or Ralph Lauren, are perfectly fine as recipients. Bono tries to do good and bravely spoke out against atrocities against Israelis last Oct. 7, which is a sight better than what much of Hollywood did. Lauren is a class act all by himself, keeping his politics to himself and not insulting half the country like a lot of them do. He even designed Melania Trump's beautiful blue 2020 inauguration suit.

Some don't make sense, like that of Lionel Messi, the Argentinian soccer player who won the World Cup, and now plays for Miami, but probably isn't a U.S. citizen, given his legendary status in Argentina. He was in a recent tiff with Argentina's president, Javier Milei, over meddling at the soccer club, which didn't seem like something leftists would be interested in. He had been a Milei supporter and probably still is, making him a libertarian.

But most are partisan political cronies of the worst sort, getting their awards mainly in exchange for "services" to Democrats.

Anna Wintour is a good example -- famous for being mean, the "devil who wore Prada," she also put Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue, kept Melania Trump off, -- and did ugly photo shoots of Kamala Harris in tennis shoes that enraged the latter. Obviously, Biden owed her -- and now we know how he's repaying her.

But George Soros, the hedge fund speculator who donates to Democrats, was the top crony from the list.

As the Post noted:

In 2024, Soros funneled another $60 million for House and Senate Democrats and other left-wing causes through his Democracy PAC, records show.



Soros, who has shifted tens of billions of dollars of his personal net worth over to his Open Society Foundations, which funds a multitude of progressive projects around the world, has also heavily invested in races to install far-left district attorneys in major American cities.

By some reports only Sam Bankman-Fried and another fatcat gave more.

But Soros is a league apart from those selfish scoundrels. Soros not only bankrupted the Bank of England in a 1990s speculative maneuver, he is often blamed for triggering the great Asian currency crisis of 1997-1998 and probably was a player in it. He also is blamed for currency turmoil around the world in the wake of it.

His hobbyhorse was in bankrolling "color revolutions" supposedly in the name of "democracy," which usually resulted in the overturning of an unpopular elected leader, in favor of a progressive alternative who was signed on to the Soros agenda.

A naked globalist, Soros was openly disdainful for concepts like citizenship and patriotism, calling himself "a stateless statesman." Sound like the kind of guy who ought to be getting a U.S. citizenship award?

He hates conservatives, and in the wake of 9/11, said that America was in need of "de-Nazification." Worse still, his meddling in domestic politics yielded monstrosities like the "Secretaries of State Project" to elect leftists to count ballots around the country, open borders of course, decriminalization of drugs, which has made blue cities into hellholes, and worst of all, his financing of district attorneys receptive to his empty-the-jails, no-prosecution agenda. Any city that has elected such leftists has seen their cities go downhill into a sump of crime, lawlessness, and disorder.

In short, he's been an unprecedented disaster for the country, doing at least as much harm as Joe Biden himself. Now he's getting rewarded by Biden, turning the value of that award into rubbish.

Image: World Economic Forum/swiss-image.ch // Sebastian Derungs, via Wikimedia Commons (filtered) // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed