Driverless taxi traps rider inside then takes off in ‘dizzying’ circles

It is a stunningly accurate analogy to the Joe Biden years—an innocent party trapped and held hostage by a brainless and dysfunctional driver, and taken on a “dizzying” ride from hell—from a new report by Olivia Rondeau at Breitbart News:

Mike Johns, a “futurist” who specializes in “AI assistants that augment human tasks” and “human robot symbiotic relations” according to his website, got a bad taste of some of that similar technology in Scottsdale, Arizona last week when his autonomous taxi cab inexplicably malfunctioned. A video he posted to social media from inside the Waymo car shows the steering wheel turning in circles without his manipulation and going around the parking lot instead of to the airport so he could make it back to LA[.]

(Full disclosure, credit for the analogy belongs to frequent American Thinker contributor Jack Hellner.)

Joe Biden and his entire administration have been careening in uncontrollable circles for the last four years. They keep circling back to the disastrous leftist policies they started with, regardless of how much failure they bring, and damage they cause. On Joe’s way out he is making sure that oil prices go higher, issuing executive orders to hinder ; from an item at ABC News:

Biden to permanently block all future oil drilling in 625 million acres of US oceans President Joe Biden is making a sweeping move to ban all future offshore oil and natural gas drilling on America's East and West coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska's North Bering Sea.

To continue with the “dizzying circles” analogy: Joe has thus far been unable to figure out which direction to take to exit a stage…often stumbling in “dizzying circles” around the podium. Joe even talks to some dead world leaders, or attempts to shake hands with people who aren’t there.

Yet, somehow Joe is proud that after fifty years of stinking up D.C., that he has met more world leaders than journalists. Oh wow, what an accomplishment. Hunter has certainly collected more kickbacks from world leaders than journalists, is that also an accomplishment worth touting?

Thank goodness this ride from hell is almost over!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.