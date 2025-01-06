Justin Trudeau, out on his ear

After a lot of fits and false starts, it's finally happened: Canada's socialist prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is out on his ear.

According to Axios:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned from his position as the leader of the Liberal Party on Monday. Why it matters: The world's leading democracies are facing growing instability. Look to Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament, or the unprecedented government collapse in France. His resignation came as polls indicated that the Liberal Party was set to be trounced by the opposition Conservative Party in the upcoming election, expected in or before October, Reuters reported.

Trudeau's decision to leave the post amid his government's deepening unpopularity is a far cry from the popularity he enjoyed when he became prime minister, when polls showed he boasted approval ratings above 60%.

Trudeau noted that the Canadian parliament will be prorogued — essentially, suspended — until March 24 while a new leader is chosen. He said it was "time for a reset." Driving the news: "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process," Trudeau announced at a press conference in Ottawa Monday.

It couldn't happen to a nicer son of Castro, as he is widely believed to be.

Regardless of his true parentage, Trudeau turned life in Canada into a Castro-like nightmare -- imprisoning and debanking truckers who peacefully protested COVID restrictions, and taking measures to curb free speech. He adopted full wokesterism, let crime run wild, instituted unpopular new greenie taxes, ran an unsatisfactory immigration policy where terrorist supporters turned up, blew out the budget, and attempted to shut down all who opposed his diktats.

Not surprisingly, he found himself about as popular as Joe Biden. It was so bad there were Canadians who said they embraced President Trump's call to make Canada the 51st state. Now he's out.

The New York Times notes that Pierre Poilievre, his Trump-like rising-star opponent had this to say:

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party, posted a video on social media, criticizing members of Trudeau’s Liberal Party, saying they kept him in power only until his popularity plunged. In a series of three-word slogans, Poilievre offered a few Conservative Party promises: “ax the tax,” referring to Trudeau’s unpopular carbon tax, “build the homes,” “fix the budget” and “stop the crime.”

Now, like Joe Biden, he's doing all he can to extend his time in power. Axios reports that he resigned in order to avoid calling snap elections, and is extending his time in power, and his party's prospects to retain power, by holding a new election three months down the road.

He can do a lot of damage in that embittered period, as Joe Biden is.

But it may be that Canada's long national nightmare is finally going to be over. Axios notes that this is happening in a lot of places. In light of the cultural similarities between the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., can Australia and Britain be far behind? This could be a coming round of dominos.

Image: Wikimedia Commons, extracted image from YouTube video // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed