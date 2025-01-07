Antony Blinken's inadvertent true confession

Antony Blinken was the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) fixer who rounded up the 51 “intelligence experts” who branded Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation. He, and they, knew better. The FBI had that laptop long before and authenticated it, but Blinken and Co. had political dirty work to do and were more than glad to do it.

When he was Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan, George Schultz would invite newly appointed ambassadors to his office and ask them to point out their country on an enormous globe. All would point out the country they were assigned. Schultz would then point to America and tell them their country is the United States. It was a necessary and important point. Far too many State Department employees and ambassadors “go native,” representing foreign interests rather than American interests.

For his partisan, political efforts Blinken was made Secretary of State, and in that job, he has worked hard against American interests and the interests of our allies. In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 Hamas slaughter of Israelis and the taking of hostages, including Americans, Blinken didn’t place blame where it belonged. He immediately did his best to protect Hamas:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Since that disgraceful but representative reflex, Blinken has worked hard to protect and preserve Hamas while hampering and thwarting Israel. His diplomatic chops have not extended to securing the release of the hostages Hamas continues to hold. Blinken recently and inadvertently explained why he has so spectacularly failed:

Shortly after news broke of the release of the video of Liri Albag, The New York Times published an interview with outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Blinken said that Hamas has refused to agree to release the hostages in exchange for a ceasefire for two reasons. In his words, “There have been two major impediments, and they both go to what drives Hamas. One has been whenever there has been public daylight between the United States and Israel and the perception that pressure was growing on Israel, we’ve seen it: Hamas has pulled back from agreeing to a ceasefire and the release of hostages. “The other thing that got Hamas to pull back was their belief, their hope that there would be a wider conflict, that Hezbollah would attack Israel, that Iran would attack Israel, that other actors would attack Israel, and that Israel would have its hands full and Hamas could continue what it was doing.”

Blinken’s lack of self-awareness is as stunning as it is horrifying. Hostages, including Americans, have remained in the hands of Islamist savages who torture, rape and murder them because Harris/Biden/Blinken’s hostility toward Israel encourages Hamas to keep them. He knows that, yet he continues to oppose Israeli victory and encourage Islamist terror.

He also admitted he knows his support for Hamas has encouraged it to believe their war against Israel and Western Civilization would expand as more and more Islamist terrorist organizations and Islamist nations and their allies joined Hamas’ jihad. Yet, he continues to do all he can to support and preserve Hamas. He knew it on October 7, as the invaluable Caroline Glick notes:

Under harsh questioning from the Times’ anti-Israel reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Blinken revealed that U.S. pressure on Israel began immediately after Oct. 7, 2023, and became a central feature of U.S. policy in relation to the war from its very earliest days. From the outset, the provision of unlimited supplies to Gaza—euphemistically referred to as humanitarian aid—has been the constant focus of U.S. pressure on Israel.

Hamas had carried out the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, but Blinken’s priorities were not on supporting our ally Israel, but on supporting Hamas:

“We’ve said from Day 1 that how Israel does that matters. And throughout, starting on Day 1, we tried to ensure that people had what they needed to get by. The very first trip that I made to Israel five days after Oct. 7, I spent with my team nine hours in the IDF’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, six stories underground with the Israeli government, including the prime minister, including arguing for hours on end about the basic proposition that the humanitarian assistance needed to get to Palestinians in Gaza.

Blinken’s concern went far beyond merely feeding Palestinians, the overwhelming majority of whom fully supported Hamas’ murder and hostage taking:

Blinken could have added that by demanding that Israel feed the people of Gaza, he and Biden removed any fear Hamas leaders might have had that the people would overthrow them. Unconcerned with that prospect, Hamas felt no pressure to release the hostages.

Glick notes that in his final days in office, Blinken remains true to his antisemitic ideology. He’s working to get the UN to condemn Israel for not supporting Hamas enough.

Donald Trump has threatened dire consequences if Hamas doesn’t release all hostages before his Inauguration. Continually encouraged by Blinken, Hamas has called Trump’s bluff. Unlike Antony Blinken, Trump knows his country, and he’s not bluffing.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.