Cardinal McElroy vows to serve as President Trump's hall monitor

Now that Pope Francis has named his wokester ally, Cardinal Robert McElroy, to be chief of the Washington, D.C. archdiocese, it's pretty obvious the appointment isn't about shepherding the 667,000 Catholics of that area.

Right out the gate, McElroy made clear his appointment's real purpose: To harass President Trump from his bully pulpit.

According to Catholic News Agency:

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the new archbishop of Washington, D.C., says he wishes success for President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration but that he’ll be watching closely to see how Trump deals with immigrants who are in the country without legal status. “The Catholic Church teaches that a country has the right to control its borders. And our nation’s desire to do that is a legitimate effort,” McElroy said Monday, shortly after being introduced as Washington’s eighth archbishop during an online press conference at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle amid an unusually heavy snowstorm in the nation’s capital. “At the same time, we are called always to have a sense of the dignity of every human person. And thus, plans which have been talked about at some levels of having a wider indiscriminate massive deportation across the country would be something that would be incompatible with Catholic doctrine. So we’ll have to see what emerges in the administration.”

That 'wishes success ... but' is precious.

He doesn't wish Trump success.

He's actually appointed himself hall monitor, his job to follow Trump around and see if Trump, a non-Catholic, adheres to Catholic doctrine as the cardinal and all his wokester friends interpret it. Given that that's conveniently leftist and supported by all leftist Democrats, let's just say he'll be judging whether Trump is sufficiently Democrat for him, while wrapping all of his pronouncements in a religious veneer.

His full statement as written is here.

Now presumably, he'll be holding the specter of witholding Catholic votes for him as his club to Trump for not doing what he wants as he micromanages matters. There won't be any carrot.

Which is pretty ironic.

Here's a map of how many of the parishioners of Cardinal McElroy's San Diego County voted last November:

Turns out Latinos in California do not like being called LatinX pic.twitter.com/5cExo5Cl5u — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) November 9, 2024

This, in an area that took more than a month to count the votes, huge patches of red were evident -- all loaded with Catholic Latinos, both in the southern part and out east in the back-county badlands.

Those Catholic voters there in his own flock until March affirmatively voted for Trump and his promised mass deportations of mass-entering illegal border crossers. They didn't pay any attention to what the cardinal had to say.

Perhaps that's because he didn't pay any attention to them -- he was so focused on enabling foreign illegals through the federal billions funneled to Catholic Charities that he didn't notice any of the problems mass illegal immigration was creating for the Latino citizen population in his diocese -- crime, litter, disorder, disrespect for local people, overcrowded hospitals, schools and jails, higher taxes, blown out city budgets, less available housing, creeping cartel corruption and violence, human trafficking, lower wages, fewer jobs, and migrant ingratitude.

The election demonstrated, as Pope Francis put it, that he didn't actually have "the smell of the sheep."

Meanwhile, McElroy's argument against mass deportations is a strange one, given that mass deportations can only follow mass illegal entries. Is he saying mass illegal entries are O.K., but mass deportations are not? Which illegal entries are O.K. and how much money can be allowed to go to cartels from migrants who want in without bothering to apply to come legally?

Here in the states, if a small number of people break the law and enter illegally, a small number will need to be deported. If a large number enter illegally, then a large number will need to be deported. It's called one set of laws for everyone, or, rule of law, as they intone over at his alma mater of Harvard.

The last problem with his statement is his indirect accusation of human rights violations against Trump even though Trump hasn't even taken office yet. Trump has not proposed an "undignified" deportation to mass illegal border crossers, and he never has. Migrants being deported don't ride home stuffed in the baggage compartments of the jets on their free flights home -- they get seat belts, free food, bathroom breaks, and all the basic accompaniments of a standard deportation flight. What they don't get is a "right" to stay in the states without lawful authorization. And yes, they do get deported home and not to some other place to figure it out.

What he's trying to do is pre-paint Trump as a human rights violator violating all migrant dignity by deporting them as the law requires, even though Trump has never shown any interest in torturing migrants on the way out.

He's building a "narrative" as the Democrats like to do -- that lawful deportation of many lawbreakers is somehow against "human dignity" and Trump isn't even in office yet. That's a smear, and pretty unbecoming of a cardinal.

This is a pretty inauspicious beginning for a newly named cardinal. It's obviously the pope's doing, because we don't see him dispatching his catspaws to browbeat third world hellholes for their human rights violations, and for that matter, bad socialist economies that deprives locals of jobs, livelihoods, and human dignity -- making people want to migrate.

Nor did we see him appointing a cardinal to bird-dog Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi on their pro-abortion promotion, "watching them closely."

It's just Trump who gets this kind of hall monitor to follow him around.

What a hypocritical picture.

