Guess who is angry with the New York Times?

South of the border, the New York Times "esta haciendo olas" as they say in Spanish when someone is making waves. Yes, it's turned into a big back and forth over fentanyl plants. Here is the story:

Days after the New York Times (NYT) published a bombshell investigative report into alleged fentanyl manufacturing in Mexico, the Mexican federal government and the New York-based publication are continuing their public clash over opposing views on the article’s factual accuracy. The article, which was published on Dec. 29, 2024, featured videos and photos of a supposed fentanyl manufacturing lab run by the notorious Sinaloa Cartel out of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Well, The Gray Lady has a new match and her name is President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico.

The reaction south of the border is hilarious. Some are actually saying that President Trump was behind the story because he is from New York. Yes, someone said that in the Mexican Congress. Talk about being disconnected from reality.

The opposition is using the story to make the case that President Sheinbaum, and especially her predecessor President Andres Lopez-Obrador, are angry because of allegations that they have a connection to infamous Sinaloa cartel.

The article is fascinating because the plant is in a residential area in the heart of Culiacán, Sinaloa's capital, the exact opposite of claims that these plants are located in isolated places. Not this one. It's there in a major city, probably not too far from the airport or shopping centers. The reporters visited and photographed after negotiating the visit with the cartels or, some cynics would say, government officials. They found what they call “cooks” working under dangerous conditions.

They would probably fail an OSHA test up here because the operation is very unsafe for the workers. We are talking fentanyl after all, a dangerous substance that can kill you, as thousands have learned. The workers do not have much protection, as the article points out. It's a bad place to work. Wonder how much they pay or what benefits they offer?

Does the local mayor knows that this operation is there in a residential area?

To say the least, the Mexican government is angry. So far, no one has explained how an operation of this type can exist in a residential area or who signed the zoning papers to let them relocate there.

Honestly, it must be embarrassing to the Sheinbaum government that this is going on and a few NY Times reporters found it.

Image: NYT