America must prioritize births to survive

A newborn’s first cry fills the room with hope — a life filled with potential, love and purpose has begun. However, this beautiful moment is becoming increasingly rare, highlighting not only a demographic shift but also a challenge to the very hope and vitality of our nation.

What happens to a nation when more people die each year than are born?

This is not dystopian fiction. Given our current trajectory, by 2033, more people will die each year in the United States than will be born. This startling reality extends beyond a demographic statistic; it acts as a warning sign of a cultural shift that threatens the foundation of our society.

The warning signs

A recent report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) highlights troubling trends. Fertility rates in the U.S. have fallen significantly — from 2.12 births per woman in 2001 to just 1.62 in 2023 — and projections indicate a further decline. Annual deaths are expected to exceed births by 2033, suggesting stagnation in population growth.

Additionally, life expectancy is anticipated to increase from 78.9 years in 2025 to 82.3 years by 2055. Although this reflects progress in medicine, it also imposes greater pressure on younger generations. A declining population of young workers will need to support the aging generations, straining health care systems, social programs, and economic stability.

This crisis demands more than mere policy adjustments or technological solutions. It necessitates a spiritual and cultural revival — a renewed commitment to God’s design for life, family, and community.

Our culture faces an urgent challenge, as the biblical command to “be fruitful and multiply” (Gen. 1:28) has been overshadowed by individualism and materialism.

Fewer families, fragile future

Historian George Friedman, in his book The Next 100 Years: A Forecast for the 21st Century, makes a striking observation regarding the state of society: “Cultures live in one of three states. The first state is barbarism. The third state is decadence. Civilization is the second and most rare state.”

Today, declining birth rates reflect a drift toward decadence. Personal ambitions frequently overshadow communal responsibilities, eroding the cornerstone of our society: strong families.

In contrast, God’s Word celebrates life and family as essential to human flourishing. “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him” (Ps. 127:3). However, many see children as obstacles to career advancement or personal fulfillment. This devaluation of the family undermines communities, stifles innovation, and pressures social systems. Rebuilding civilization begins with restoring the cultural importance of family.

Delayed parenthood and a declining future

The CBO report highlights another concerning trend: delayed parenthood. By 2055, fertility rates for women under 30 are projected to decrease from 0.79 births per woman in 2025 to 0.62. Although fertility rates for women over 30 may rise slightly, this will not compensate for the overall decline in the younger age group.

This delay in parenting often reflects cultural pressures and personal desires to prioritize careers over starting families. Families are essential to communities and vital for the preservation of civilization. While pursuing careers and personal goals is important, it should not come at the expense of future generations.

Why technology and legal immigration aren’t enough

Advancements in technology, such as robotics and artificial intelligence, will undoubtedly help address labor shortages. However, machines cannot replace the creativity, compassion, and vibrancy that come from a growing population.

Legal immigration offers another potential solution. Friedman notes, “The United States will have to offer immigrants a range of competitive benefits, from highly streamlined green-card processes to specialized visas.” However, neither technology nor immigration addresses the real issue: a cultural shift that diminishes the value of life and family. Until this foundational problem is addressed, no policy or innovation can truly restore a nation in decline.

What can we do?

• Champion policies that protect life at every stage — from the unborn to the elderly.

• Support families with practical resources and encouragement.

• Welcome legal immigrants with compassion and intentionality.

A hopeful vision for the future

Despite the challenges, there is hope. Friedman concludes that the 2040s will be a time of renewal, “comparable in health and stability to the 1890s, 1950s, and 1990s.”

This optimistic future is within reach.

By valuing both life and family, we can ensure that America remains a symbol of hope and opportunity, reflecting God’s love. This goes beyond mere demographic trends; it’s a spiritual call to honor God’s plan and contribute to the future He envisions.

Even the most powerful nation cannot maintain its leadership without investing in its people.

The challenge from within — cultural complacency, declining birth rates, and weakened family structures — poses the greatest threat to America’s stability. Addressing these issues requires more than economic solutions; it demands a moral and spiritual revival.

Now is the time to act boldly, reclaim biblical values, and prioritize life and family.

Dr. Stephen Cutchins brings over 20 years of leadership experience in education and ministry across four states. He has been actively involved with Southern Evangelical Seminary (SES) for more than 16 years and now leads the Center for Innovative Training, Truth That Matters, as executive director. In addition to his role at SES, Dr. Cutchins serves as teaching pastor and multi-site specialist at Upstate Church in South Carolina, recognized by Outreach Magazine as one of the top 10 fastest-growing churches in the nation. Dr. Cutchins has coached leaders nationwide through the North American Mission Board and is a sought-after speaker for churches, conferences, and events across the country. As the founder of The Cutchins Institute, LLC, he leads a team specializing in executive coaching, consulting, and counseling services. An accomplished author, Dr. Cutchins has written and contributed to several books, including works published by Thomas Nelson Publishing.

Image via Free Range Stock.