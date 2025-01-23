De-weaponizing the federal government

We’re going to be seeing a lot more swamp creatures quickly exiting their positions at the DOJ and throughout our intelligence apparatus. Donald Trump, from his first day in office, has served notice he isn’t kidding. He’s taking names and he’s going to be kicking ass. His orders are going to be obeyed or he’ll find people who will obey them. From the relevant executive order:

Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to the weaponization of law enforcement and the weaponization of the Intelligence Community. Sec. 3. Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government. (a) The Attorney General, in consultation with the heads of all departments and agencies of the United States, shall take appropriate action to review the activities of all departments and agencies exercising civil or criminal enforcement authority of the United States, including, but not limited to, the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission, over the last 4 years and identify any instances where a department’s or agency’s conduct appears to have been contrary to the purposes and policies of this order, and prepare a report to be submitted to the President, through the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and the Counsel to the President, with recommendations for appropriate remedial actions to be taken to fulfill the purposes and policies of this order.

That’s going to be Pam Bondi, who is going to have to clear out a lot of people determined to keep the DOJ weaponized and who plan to sabotage Trump and Bondi. But oh, won’t such a report be something?

(b) The Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of the appropriate departments and agencies within the Intelligence Community, shall take all appropriate action to review the activities of the Intelligence Community over the last 4 years and identify any instances where the Intelligence Community’s conduct appears to have been contrary to the purposes and policies of this order, and prepare a report to be submitted to the President, through the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and the National Security Advisor, with recommendations for appropriate remedial actions to be taken to fulfill the purposes and policies of this order.

The DNI would be Tulsi Gabbard, a convert to sanity and a long-serving military officer. This EO gives the DNI not only a new focus, but new power over the heads of every part of the Intelligence Community, and that report is also going to be explosive.

We can expect remedial actions will not only involve reorganization, but large-scale firings and even prosecutions.

That’s going to be a real problem for Pam Bondi. Some criminals and Biden dead- enders have already left the DOJ, but many remain behind, hoping to stay under the radar so they can stealthily sabotage everything Bondi hopes to accomplish. She’s going to have to spend a great deal of time getting rid of those enemies of liberty. At least some of them will have an inherent conflict of interest in investigating or prosecuting traitors, because they were conspiring with them. That being the case, they’re perfect blackmail targets.

The same is going to be true for Tulsi Gabbard and the heads of every government agency. They’ll need honest, patriotic subordinates who will relentlessly follow up to make sure Trump’s lawful orders are implemented and no one so much as thinks about sabotaging them.

This isn’t merely a matter of resisting Donald Trump. It’s violating the Constitution andsubverting the republic. We elect presidents and give them sole executive power to run the government and to see that the laws are faithfully executed. That’s what Joe Biden’s handlers—may we soon discover who they were—didn’t do. They stealthily ran the country instead, despite being unelected and unaccountable. Sabotaging any president’s lawful orders goes far beyond hampering him. It damages the country domestically and in the carrying out of foreign policy. It strikes at the heart of our republic, which is no surprise as the primary goal of Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) is establishing and preserving “our democracy,” a tyranny of the majority.

President Trump has made a good beginning to restoring the republic, but relentless follow up in cleaning out nests of subversion in the government will determine whether the republic survives.

