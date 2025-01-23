Day 3, Trump Golden Age: ...and just like that, illegal border crossings are down to 420 in a day

Three days into President Trump's term of office and the Border Patrol is reporting they've got ... 420 illegal border crossings to deal with across the 2,000-mile border, not 12,000.

According to this NewsNation correspondent:

#EXCLUSIVE Border Patrol has less than 500 encounters today 🤯



Encounter numbers at the southern border plummet in @realDonaldTrump first days back in office according to data obtained through DHS sources—Who say, “This is what it is supposed to look like…”

“Welcome to the… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 23, 2025

CNN, for what it's worth, reports round twice that, but still an extremely low number, less than a tenth of what was reported in the high-crossing months of 2023.

CNN is forced to admit that President Trump has “sealed off” the southern border to illegal immigrants.



‘Now, the border is relatively quiet. I'm told that there are just between 1,100 to 1,300 crossings a day. That is far below when it was 6,000, 8,000, 12,000 before.”



“So… pic.twitter.com/EkrtgHND6U — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 23, 2025

The Border Patrol's data shows this, with the brown line at the bottom representing fiscal 2025, starting with the last yawp of the Biden administration. The blue line is 2023.

And this sort of thing is happening, too:

TRUMP EFFECT DAY 3:



San Diego law enforcement just executed a major operation against organized crime, arresting 39 individuals linked to the Mexican Mafia.



This operation targeted a range of criminal activities including murder, extortion, and drug trafficking, with the… pic.twitter.com/EoGK9vy7sR — Sarah Luna (@sarah_luna_1111) January 22, 2025

All that actually happened here for this dramatic change to happen was the election of President Trump, who delivers instant results.

Trump restored 'remain in Mexico' policies for would-be asylum seekers, ending catch-and-release. He authorized tens of thousands of new detention beds for those who continue to cross illegally. He dispatched DEA and other federal agents to deport illegally present criminals along with the Border Patrol, instantly increasing the enforcement workforce. He ended the practice of accepting asylum applications at the border on U.S. soil and has begun instant deportations with no right to apply to stay.

He's done so many things on day one of his presidency that the result is visible within three days of enactment.

Now there are reports of caravans turning around. Some migrants are telling the press they're planning to go home.

The sob stories are flowing -- and as Todd Bensmann notes, none are verified through actual reporting.

“Accounts of hardworking illegal aliens l who kept their noses clean until the deportation bill came due are ever a favorite of the injustice porn industry, the telltale sign being that the storytellers rarely attempt to verify anything they’re told” https://t.co/Y5UedlccZH — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 23, 2025

The bishops are fulminating. And in the mighty migrant-industrial complex, there is talk about long-term planning for the future now that the spigot is off.

This is probably finished now. Mexico may need it for long term trapped-migrant care and sustenance, to help keep pressure on the Trump border https://t.co/Df5rn7m87v — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 23, 2025

What a difference three days makes.

Which tells us a lot about the last administration -- which clearly could have stopped the border surge any time it wanted over three days if it had done the same things -- and it didn't want to.

Now, the flow is receding -- to a trickle, or perhaps just droplets now.

And at long last, there is potential for healing. Sure, there's a long road to go with ending the abuses within the asylum system, as well as birthright citizenship (a judge in Washington state has put a stay on that order today), and catching all illegal border crossers and repatriating them home.



But this is a powerful start that can only increase in its energy as the target gets smaller and weaker. No wonder President Trump is registering such high personal approval ratings now. There is nothing like an administration that actually focuses its energy on producing results. Promises made, promises kept, what a difference!

