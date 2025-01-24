It must be climate change!

First, it was global cooling, then global warming, until they came up with the climate crisis wording that never had to change.

Sometimes, the phrasing is all they need. Back in the 1970s, the ominous threat was from global cooling until things started warming up. Then, they turned on a dine to make it global warming. And that’s still the operative propaganda phrase when the weather is going in the right direction. But then the environmental activists came up with the phrase for the crisis that made it unfalsifiable -- climate change.

So, when there’s a cold snap -- it’s climate change. A heat wave -- climate change. Snow -- well, you get the picture. The funny thing is that for most normal folks, this is becoming a joke, to the point that people started referring to the arsonists accused of starting some of the LA wildfires as ‘climate change.’

PragerU recently produced a five-minute video that nails the subject perfectly. It was hosted by Dr. Matthew Wielicki, an Earth scientist with a PhD in geochemistry who has written and lectured widely on climate and geology.

Like everyone else, he’s noticed that every extreme weather event is blamed on climate change -formerly known as global warming. The most recent example is the ongoing LA wildfire crisis that of course was blamed on -- you guessed it -- climate change.

He notes that:

The reliance on obscure metrics and highly speculative models to support the climate crisis narrative often serves to cloud the truth rather than illuminate it. By focusing on projections and models rather than observable data, environmental activists, climate scientists, attention-seeking politicians and clickbait media make claims that are difficult to verify and easy to manipulate. The fear that fuels the “climate crisis” is simply not justified by the data. That’s why — over and over again — end-of-the-world predictions don’t pan out.

The previously mentioned LA wildfires are a good example of how this kind of thinking doesn’t make logical sense. If there is a “climate crisis” as they assert, then they should have been taking, practical steps to be ready to meet the threat now, instead of mandating beliefs that may mitigate the ‘crisis’ later on. Practical steps such as prescribed fire, pre-staging fire equipment, and making sure the reservoirs were filled. As reported in the LA Times: fire officials could have put engines in the Palisades before the fire broke out. They didn’t. Even now, with more fires breaking out, it should be obvious that these fires do far more damage to the environment than someone having the freedom to drive around in an SUV. A 2022 study showed that: A single, devastating California fire season wiped out years of efforts to cut emissions.

The state’s record-breaking 2020 fire season, which saw more than 4 million acres burn, spewed almost twice the tonnage of greenhouse gases as the total amount of carbon dioxide reductions made since 2003, according to a study published recently in the journal Environmental Pollution.

Not to mention the fact that others around the globe are failing to curb their emissions, negating the point of all the steps demanded by the environmental activists that only served to destroy our economic future.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Dawn Scranton